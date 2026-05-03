403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pope Leo XIV Set to Hold Talks with US Secretary of State
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV is expected to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican next week, according to reports.
The meeting is anticipated to take place on May 7, although it has not yet been officially listed on the pope’s public schedule, as stated by reports.
During his visit, Rubio is also expected to hold discussions with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, according to sources.
The meeting is anticipated to take place on May 7, although it has not yet been officially listed on the pope’s public schedule, as stated by reports.
During his visit, Rubio is also expected to hold discussions with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, according to sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment