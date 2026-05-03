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Pope Leo XIV Set to Hold Talks with US Secretary of State

Pope Leo XIV Set to Hold Talks with US Secretary of State


2026-05-03 09:00:54
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV is expected to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican next week, according to reports.

The meeting is anticipated to take place on May 7, although it has not yet been officially listed on the pope’s public schedule, as stated by reports.

During his visit, Rubio is also expected to hold discussions with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, according to sources.

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