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Sharp Rise in Financial Investment Linked to Nuclear Weapons Production
(MENAFN) A new study highlights a significant increase in financial backing for companies involved in nuclear weapons production, raising concerns among anti-nuclear campaigners about a possible acceleration in global arms development amid rising geopolitical tensions.
According to reports released by anti-nuclear organisations, financial institutions are expanding their exposure to firms connected to nuclear arsenals, despite long-standing efforts to reduce and control such weapons worldwide. The findings suggest a reversal of earlier trends in which investment in the sector had been gradually declining.
The report indicates that as of September 2025, a total of 301 banks, pension funds, insurance companies, and other financial actors had either investments in or financial ties to companies contributing to nuclear weapons manufacturing. This represents an increase of about 15 percent compared with the previous year.
Campaigners argue that this shift reflects a broader global environment in which military spending is rising and international tensions are intensifying. They warn that renewed investment in nuclear-related industries could further accelerate an already concerning cycle of weapons expansion.
A senior programme director at an anti-nuclear organisation said the trend marks the first notable increase in years in investors supporting what she described as an emerging arms race, cautioning that such strategies carry long-term risks and contribute to escalation dynamics.
The report also notes that all nine nuclear-armed states—the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel, and North Korea—are currently modernising their nuclear capabilities, with some also expanding their stockpiles.
In addition, recent developments in international arms control have raised further concerns, including the expiration of the last remaining agreement limiting US and Russian deployed nuclear warheads earlier this year.
Analysts cited in the study also pointed to rising valuations among major defence contractors, suggesting increased investor confidence in the defence sector more broadly.
Overall, the findings point to a growing intersection between global finance and nuclear weapons production at a time when diplomatic efforts toward disarmament appear increasingly strained.
According to reports released by anti-nuclear organisations, financial institutions are expanding their exposure to firms connected to nuclear arsenals, despite long-standing efforts to reduce and control such weapons worldwide. The findings suggest a reversal of earlier trends in which investment in the sector had been gradually declining.
The report indicates that as of September 2025, a total of 301 banks, pension funds, insurance companies, and other financial actors had either investments in or financial ties to companies contributing to nuclear weapons manufacturing. This represents an increase of about 15 percent compared with the previous year.
Campaigners argue that this shift reflects a broader global environment in which military spending is rising and international tensions are intensifying. They warn that renewed investment in nuclear-related industries could further accelerate an already concerning cycle of weapons expansion.
A senior programme director at an anti-nuclear organisation said the trend marks the first notable increase in years in investors supporting what she described as an emerging arms race, cautioning that such strategies carry long-term risks and contribute to escalation dynamics.
The report also notes that all nine nuclear-armed states—the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel, and North Korea—are currently modernising their nuclear capabilities, with some also expanding their stockpiles.
In addition, recent developments in international arms control have raised further concerns, including the expiration of the last remaining agreement limiting US and Russian deployed nuclear warheads earlier this year.
Analysts cited in the study also pointed to rising valuations among major defence contractors, suggesting increased investor confidence in the defence sector more broadly.
Overall, the findings point to a growing intersection between global finance and nuclear weapons production at a time when diplomatic efforts toward disarmament appear increasingly strained.
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