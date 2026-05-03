Systools Introduces Duplicate Contacts Remover To Deduplicate Contacts From Multiple File Formats

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 1, 2026 11:28 pm - SysTools Duplicate Contacts Remover is an efficient solution to remove duplicate contacts and their items from MAB, LDIF, LDF, SQLite, VCF, and vCard files. It helps users clean, organize, and manage contact databases.

New Delhi, India – May 1, 2026 – SysTools has launched its advanced **Duplicate Contacts Remover**, a reliable solution designed to detect and remove duplicate contacts and duplicate contact items from multiple file formats such as **MAB, LDIF, LDF, SQLite, VCF, and vCard files**.

Duplicate contacts often create confusion, waste storage space, and make contact management difficult. To address this issue, SysTools developed a smart and easy-to-use tool that helps users clean and organize their contact databases with complete accuracy.

The SysTools Duplicate Contacts Remover uses intelligent algorithms to scan contact files and identify duplicate entries based on various fields such as name, email address, phone number, company name, and more. It allows users to delete repeated contacts while preserving original data quality and structure. This software is useful for businesses, IT professionals, and personal users who manage contacts across different applications and platforms. It saves time, reduces clutter, and improves productivity by keeping contact lists clean and updated.

Key Highlights of SysTools Duplicate Contacts Remover

* Remove duplicate contacts from **MAB, LDIF, LDF, SQLite, VCF, and vCard**

* Delete duplicate contact items quickly and safely

* Supports bulk contact file processing

* Preserves original formatting and data integrity

* User-friendly interface for technical and non-technical users

* Fast and secure duplicate scanning process

* Works smoothly on Windows systems

A spokesperson from SysTools said,“Managing duplicate contacts manually can be time-consuming. Our Duplicate Contacts Remover helps users clean contact files efficiently and maintain an organized address book without hassle.”

This software is useful for businesses, IT professionals, and personal users who manage contacts across different applications and platforms. It saves time, reduces clutter, and improves productivity by keeping contact lists clean and updated.

The software is now available on the official SysTools website.

Download from:

About SysTools

SysTools is a leading provider of data management, recovery, migration, and productivity software solutions trusted by users worldwide.