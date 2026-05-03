Tina Fey Says There Won't Be Anymore 'Mean Girls'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Tina Fey has confirmed that the 'Mean Girls' won't have a follow-up. The 55-year-old star wrote the 2004 film and collaborated with her husband, Jeff Richmond, on the 2018 spin-off stage musical, which itself was turned into a film in 2024.

While Tina shared how she wanted to offer an honest look at female friendships in high school, she joked fans shouldn't expect another version of the same story in the future, reports 'Female First UK'.

She said, quoted by 'People' magazine, "We always, in every iteration, tried to honour the source material, which is like a sociology book about how to help girls through relational aggression and behaviors like that. It's like, yes, everyone loves the Plastics”.

She further mentioned,“They have the best outfits. We don't want to emulate them, ultimately. We want to pay attention to the fact that their behaviour does take them down. I promise there are no more iterations coming”.

As per 'Female First UK', Tina, who played teacher Ms. Norbury is both movies, thinks the key to the popularity of 'Mean Girls' is that every actor involved in any of the projects has "always" brought a "3D humanity to those characters”.

She added, "I think that's what's made that movie so lasting”. Tina previously admitted she and co-star Tim Meadows, who played Principal Duvall, agreed to return for the Mean Girls musical movie after they were told they didn't have to sing.

She told 'People', "I am reprising my role as Ms. Norbury because we thought, well, teachers work for a long time. So it might make sense if Tim and I did it. So I called Tim and I was like, 'Will you do it? I'll do it if you do it'. And we said yes, as long as we don't have to sing”.

Tina relished working with the 65-year-old actor, who previously reprised his role in 'Mean Girls 2', again. She added, "It was fun. It's been nice to see Tim. One of us has aged, the other one of us is Tim Meadows! But it's been really nice to get to work with Tim again".