Congress Govt Never Procured Even A Handful Of Wheat In 55 Years: MP CM Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Nainod (Indore), May 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of neglecting farmers during its 55-year rule in the state.

He claimed that Congress governments never purchased even a handful of grain, nor did they establish a proper system for wheat procurement despite oft-repeated demands for the same. In contrast, CM Yadav highlighted his government's achievements, pointing to a dramatic expansion in procurement from 75 lakh metric tons in the previous cycle to 100 lakh metric tons this year.

Chief Minister Yadav was addressing a gathering here after performing“Bhoomi Poojan” of the first phase of the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor (IPEC) in Indore on Sunday.

Calling this milestone a triumph of his administration's commitment to farmers, CM Yadav drew historical comparisons to underline the scale of progress. He noted that in 1956, wheat was priced at only Rs 80 to Rs 100 per quintal. Over the next five decades, the price rose by just Rs 400 per quintal, leaving farmers barely with any benefit. By 2002-2003, wheat in the state was still selling for a modest Rs 400 to Rs 500 per quintal.

Today, he said, procurement is being carried out at Rs 2,625 per quintal, a change CM Yadav credited to the collective efforts of leaders and former chief ministers such as Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his own government.

The Chief Minister also pledged additional support for farmers cultivating a third crop, specifically Urad (black gram), with a bonus of Rs 600. He emphasised that previous governments never offered such incentives. Recalling his party's manifesto, CM Yadav reiterated the promise to raise wheat procurement prices to Rs 2,700 per quintal by 2028.

With three years remaining in his government's term, he expressed confidence that this target would be achieved soon, possibly within the coming year. Beyond crop procurement, CM Yadav outlined a broader vision for agricultural development.

He said his government was expanding opportunities in dairy production and animal husbandry to diversify income sources for farmers.

A major announcement was also made regarding the electricity supply.

CM Yadav assured that once the monsoon season ends and the crop cycle begins, farmers will receive power exclusively during the daytime. This measure, he explained, would eliminate the hardships of irrigating fields at night, which often expose farmers to biting cold, dangerous conditions, and the risks of working in mud and slush.

The Chief Minister insisted that these reforms would ease the lives of farmers, allowing them to work with greater comfort and security.

By combining higher procurement prices, crop bonuses, and improved infrastructure, CM Yadav positioned his government's agricultural policy as a model of farmer welfare and empowerment.