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Israel Approves Major Fighter Jet Acquisition
(MENAFN) An Israeli governmental panel responsible for procurement has authorized the acquisition of two additional squadrons of American-built F-35 and F-15IA combat aircraft, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry, as frictions with Iran persist.
In an official statement released Sunday, the ministry indicated that the Ministerial Committee on Procurement sanctioned a proposal to obtain a fourth squadron of F-35 jets along with a second squadron of F-15IA fighters, expanding the country’s aerial capabilities.
The agreements, estimated at "tens of billions" of shekels, "include full fleet integration into the Israeli Air Force, comprehensive sustainment, spare parts, and logistics support," the statement said, emphasizing the scale and long-term nature of the investment.
This development occurs while Israel maintains its military operations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, actions described as violations of existing ceasefire arrangements. Reports indicate that Tel Aviv may also be preparing for a potential renewal of confrontation with Tehran.
Earlier this year, the United States and Israel initiated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory actions from Tehran targeting Israel and other nations in the region hosting US assets, alongside disturbances affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was declared on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, followed by negotiations held in Islamabad on April 11–12; however, these discussions concluded without reaching a formal agreement.
In an official statement released Sunday, the ministry indicated that the Ministerial Committee on Procurement sanctioned a proposal to obtain a fourth squadron of F-35 jets along with a second squadron of F-15IA fighters, expanding the country’s aerial capabilities.
The agreements, estimated at "tens of billions" of shekels, "include full fleet integration into the Israeli Air Force, comprehensive sustainment, spare parts, and logistics support," the statement said, emphasizing the scale and long-term nature of the investment.
This development occurs while Israel maintains its military operations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, actions described as violations of existing ceasefire arrangements. Reports indicate that Tel Aviv may also be preparing for a potential renewal of confrontation with Tehran.
Earlier this year, the United States and Israel initiated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory actions from Tehran targeting Israel and other nations in the region hosting US assets, alongside disturbances affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was declared on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, followed by negotiations held in Islamabad on April 11–12; however, these discussions concluded without reaching a formal agreement.
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