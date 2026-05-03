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Video Online Shows Draft Officers Detaining Man Outside Kindergarten in Ukraine
(MENAFN) A video circulating on social media reportedly shows Ukrainian military draft officers detaining a man outside a kindergarten in the city of Lviv, according to reports.
The footage appears to show uniformed personnel restraining an individual and escorting him toward a vehicle parked near the facility. The scene unfolds in the presence of children, while a woman off-camera can be heard urging them to stop, saying: “Please stop, there are children here,” though the officers continue the operation.
The man is shown resisting before being overpowered and placed into a vehicle, which then leaves the area.
According to reports, the incident comes amid increased enforcement of Ukraine’s mobilization policies during the ongoing conflict with Russia. Additional accounts from the same period describe other confrontations involving conscription officers, including one case in which a man sustained a serious head injury during a confrontation at his home in the Volyn Region.
Local authorities in that case denied direct responsibility for the injury, stating that the individual attempted to flee and was injured due to his own actions.
Ukraine has maintained strict exit restrictions for most adult men since the escalation of the conflict in 2022 and has also adjusted its conscription age requirements as part of its broader mobilization efforts.
The footage appears to show uniformed personnel restraining an individual and escorting him toward a vehicle parked near the facility. The scene unfolds in the presence of children, while a woman off-camera can be heard urging them to stop, saying: “Please stop, there are children here,” though the officers continue the operation.
The man is shown resisting before being overpowered and placed into a vehicle, which then leaves the area.
According to reports, the incident comes amid increased enforcement of Ukraine’s mobilization policies during the ongoing conflict with Russia. Additional accounts from the same period describe other confrontations involving conscription officers, including one case in which a man sustained a serious head injury during a confrontation at his home in the Volyn Region.
Local authorities in that case denied direct responsibility for the injury, stating that the individual attempted to flee and was injured due to his own actions.
Ukraine has maintained strict exit restrictions for most adult men since the escalation of the conflict in 2022 and has also adjusted its conscription age requirements as part of its broader mobilization efforts.
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