Russian Drone Strikes Police Car In Sumy Region Injuries Reported
Preliminary data indicate that the attack was carried out by an FPV-type drone.
As a result of the attack, the vehicle was destroyed. The injured were evacuated and handed over to medical personnel.
According to the agency, one of the injured officers is in extremely critical condition.Read also: Two dead and five injured in Odesa region following attack on port infrastructure
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Krasnopillia community of the Sumy region, one person was killed, and 18 others were injured as a result of Russian attacks over the past 24 hours.
Photo: National Police
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