LDF Confident Of Third Consecutive Term In Kerala, Dismisses Exit Polls: K. K. Shailaja (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur (Kerala), May 3 (IANS) Senior CPI-M leader and LDF candidate from Peravoor constituency, K K Shailaja, has expressed confidence in the Left Democratic Front securing a third consecutive term in Kerala, citing sustained development initiatives and expanded social welfare measures over the past decade.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Shailaja spoke on the LDF's electoral prospects, the credibility of exit polls, her work during the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP's presence in Kerala, and speculation around a woman Chief Minister.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: How do you assess the LDF's chances in the Kerala Assembly elections?

Shailaja: Our expectation is very high. The LDF believes it can return to power for a third consecutive term because of the significant development achieved in Kerala over the last 10 years. This includes both infrastructure growth and large-scale social welfare initiatives. More than Rs 90,000 crore has been spent as capital expenditure through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Social welfare pensions were increased from Rs 1,200 in 2016 to Rs 2,600. Around 62 lakh families are benefiting from these schemes. We have also implemented missions like Haritha Kerala, education and healthcare development initiatives, and the LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission, through which more than five lakh houses have been built. We believe people will recognise this and support us again.

IANS: Exit polls suggest a UDF victory. How do you view these predictions?

Shailaja: I do not rely much on exit polls. In the previous elections, many predictions turned out to be inaccurate. In my last constituency, they had predicted a narrow loss for me, but I won by over 60,000 votes. Similar inaccuracies were seen in other constituencies as well. So, we should wait for the actual results rather than depend on exit polls.

IANS: Your work during the pandemic was widely appreciated. Do you think that image is helping you in this election?

Shailaja: During my tenure as Health Minister, we worked very hard and achieved significant results. For instance, the infant mortality rate was 12 per 1,000 live births in 2016, which reduced to 5 by 2020. While some people are aware of such achievements, others may not be. Ultimately, people are looking at overall development. In Peravoor, there is a strong demand for more development, and many people have expressed support for me, hoping for progress similar to other constituencies. I am hopeful of a positive outcome.

IANS: How do you see the BJP as an emerging force in Kerala?

Shailaja: The BJP has been trying to gain a foothold in Kerala for a long time. Earlier, they had one MLA, but they lost that seat as well. This time, they are contesting widely and focusing on certain constituencies. While they are working hard, the Left is also strong. I do not think the BJP will win a seat, but we will have to wait for the results.

IANS: There has been discussion about a woman Chief Minister in Kerala. What is your view?

Shailaja: Leadership is not about gender alone. Policy is what matters most. Even if a woman becomes Chief Minister, it will not bring change unless the policies are correct. Currently, our party is contesting under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He is a veteran leader of our party and has led the state effectively over the past decade. Even now, our party has decided that the election will be fought under the leadership of Comrade Pinarayi, and he is contesting from the Dharmadam constituency, and he will win. So, there is no need for that discussion right now.

IANS: Are you an aspirant for the Chief Minister's post?

Shailaja: No, I have never thought about such a position. The party has asked me to contest, and I am doing that. If I win, I will serve as an MLA. Decisions regarding leadership and ministerial positions are taken by the party at the appropriate time, and I will abide by them.