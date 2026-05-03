Canada's Intelligence Agency Declares Khalistani Elements A 'Violent Extremist Threat'

MENAFN - IANS) Ottawa, May 3 (IANS) The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), in its latest public report, has identified Khalistani elements as a violent extremist threat, as per a media report.

A small but determined group of Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) continue to use Canada as a base to promote, raise funds and plan violence, according to a report in Khalsa Vox.

These individuals, often linked to Canadian nations, exploit community institutions to raise funds that are used for violent activities. The CSIS report noted that no such attacks took place in Canada last year; however, it warned that their ongoing involvement in politically motivated violent extremism poses a direct national security threat to Canada and Canadian interests, it said.

In the report, CSIS stated that foreign interference remains aggressive and sophisticated in Canadian politics. According to the report, the main perpetrators - China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan - use various tactics designed to undermine the institutions, influence public discourse, and end trust in democratic processes. China's intelligence services have changed their methods, posting job advertisements through cover companies on major online platforms to recruit people of Canada with access to proprietary or classified information. They specifically target people who face financial difficulties or career ambitions, developing long-term networks for espionage and coercion.

Meanwhile, Russian actors exploit social divisions through disinformation campaigns increased by proxies, artificial intelligence, and social media, with a goal to weaken Canada's international alliances and domestic cohesion. Iran is involved in transnational repression, including plans to harass, abduct, or even kill perceived opponents on Canadian soil. Pakistan, using proxies, maintains covert relationships with politicians, journalists, academics, and community leaders to manipulate media narratives and silence dissent within diaspora groups. These incidents showcase a coordinated assault on Canadian sovereignty, according to the Khalsa Vox.

"Khalistani extremism thrives in the gaps of the multiculturalism policies, where legitimate advocacy sometimes blurs into support for violence. Foreign interference corrodes the very heart of the Canadian electoral system and public debate. The CSIS report makes clear that half-measures are no longer sufficient. The time for complacency has ended. Parliament must empower CSIS and security agencies with the tools and resources they need to disrupt these networks decisively. This includes stronger screening of foreign funding to community organisations, aggressive prosecution of transnational repression, and public transparency about interference attempts," it said.

"Political leaders across party lines should reject any tolerance of violent extremism disguised as cultural expression. The intelligence community has sounded the alarm. Ignoring it would betray the safety of Canadian citizens and the integrity of democracy. Canada must choose: defend its values with resolve, or watch them be dismantled from within. The choice is clear, but the window to act is narrowing," it added.