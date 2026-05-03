Qatar Ports See 14% Jump In Container Volumes In April 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar ports (Hamad, Ruwais and Doha) witnessed an increase in handling of container volumes in April this year compared to the previous month.

In a post on its X platform yesterday, Mwani Qatar stated“Qatar ports achieved a 14% rise in container handling volumes in April compared to March. The number of vessels also increased by 9% to 93 ships, while general and bulk cargo volumes, surpassed 19,000 tonnes.”

The three ports handled 50,738 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) containers, 10,437 tonnes of general cargo, 8,600 tonnes of bulk cargo, 9,379 heads of livestock. Meanwhile the ports received 93 vessels in April 2026.

Positioned strategically and supported by a rapidly expanding shipping network the ports enables seamless and secure cargo flow and transshipment operations. This boosts customer experience, unlocks greater growth potential, and strengthens the country's role as a key commercial and logistics hub in the region.

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Recently, Mwani Qatar organised specialised training workshops in cybersecurity aimed at raising awareness of cyber risks and prevention methods, as well as enhancing skills in effectively handling threats, thereby strengthening information security and ensuring business continuity.

On World Day For Safety And Health At Work and in line with the theme 'Healthy Psychosocial Work Environment' Mwani Qatar reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to providing a safe work environment that prioritizes the psychological and social well-being of our employees.

By following best practices to protect our workforce and improve operational efficiency, we remain committed to safety and health as the foundation of excellence and sustainable success.

The Cruise Terminal (The Terminal) at the Old Doha Port welcomed 49 cruise calls, with over 200,000 passengers and crew during the 2025/'26 cruise season.

The season saw the arrival of 3 cruise ships to Qatar for the first time, reflecting the country's growing presence on the global maritime tourism map. These figures were achieved despite the season concluding earlier than expected, which was originally scheduled to run until May 2026.

Throughout 2025, the Cruise Terminal (The Terminal) at the Old Doha Port successfully reinforced its leading role in boosting the cruise tourism sector and solidifying the State's global presence in the travel industry, in line with the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030.

The Terminal recorded a 19% annual growth in vessel calls, welcoming 87 ships by the end of the season in April 2025, further establishing Qatar as a premier global destination.

Mwani Qatar has solidified its position as a fundamental pillar of economic diversification in Qatar and a vital link in the global supply chain. The past year was characterised by a steadfast commitment to operational efficiency, digital innovation, and sustainable growth, in alignment with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.