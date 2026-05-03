Army Redeploys Forces In Some Southern Positions, Protecting Civil Peace Is Priority: Lebanese Military

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: A Lebanese military source said that the army has repositioned its forces across several sites in southern Lebanon, after previously evacuating them due to Israeli attacks.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the source said that the army has redeployed in more than 15 positions south of the Litani River, including Al Qasimia, after it was forced to evacuate some of these sites due to security risks and the Israeli attacks.

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The truce between Lebanon and the Israeli entity, which began on April 16, is no longer in effect and has lost its effectiveness on the ground, except for the ceasefire in Beirut, amid the continued attacks on southern Lebanon at a pace resembling the days of the conflict, the source added.

The source stressed that the priority of the Lebanese army is to protect civil peace and stability, as well as to support the people and stand by them under all circumstances-whether during their return to their villages and towns, or by assisting state institutions in providing basic services such as communications and electricity.

He added in his statement to QNA that despite being forced to withdraw from some high-risk security areas in southern Lebanon-known as the "yellow line"-the Lebanese army has not abandoned its duties, noting its presence in a number of highly dangerous field missions, as well as its participation in search and rescue operations for victims in areas subjected to Israeli airstrikes and shelling.