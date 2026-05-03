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Dom Art Projects Announces Spring/Summer 2026 Programme
(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) Dom Art Projects presents its new programme, marking its debut at Art Dubai’s special edition with a digital presentation, alongside a new group exhibition, Time That Grows Slowly, and a solo presentation by Petr Kirusha at its Al Khayat space. Spanning digital practices, painting, and installation, the programme reflects the institution’s ongoing focus on time, perception, and the conditions shaping contemporary artistic production, bringing together international and regional artists across exhibitions, residencies, and research-led presentations.
Anna Pumpyanskaya, Co-Founder and Director, said: “As we enter this upcoming art season during a time of resilience and connection in the UAE, we are embracing new models of support for artists, from studio occupancy and research opportunities, to presenting their work in important global platforms such as Art Dubai. As an independent institution, we are committed to introducing audiences to artists they may not yet know, and to creating pathways for discovery and long-term recognition through exhibitions, collaborations, art fairs, commissions, public art projects, and acquisition into collections.”
Art Dubai’s Special Edition
15-17 May 2026
Madinat Jumeirah
Sofya Skidan (b. 1996, Russia)
Michiko Tsuda (b.1980, Japan)
Kirill Makarov (b.1988, Russia)
Dom Art Projects will take part in the special edition of Art Dubai, marking its debut at the fair with a digital-focused group presentation.
Dom Art Projects’ booth brings together alternative approaches to digital art shown through the practices of Sofya Skidan (b. 1996, Russia), Michiko Tsuda (b. 1980, Japan), and Kirill Makarov (b. 1988, Russia). Sofya Skidan, for whom the digital is a habitat — an extension of the artist’s identity, a natural continuation of her body, and a vital part of perceiving the universe, will present video works, digital collages, NFT and sculptures. She will also show a new video that was created during her Dom Residency in Dubai in early 2026, where she imagines meta-landscapes shaped by the shifting climate and the collision of ecosystems: arctic ice meeting desert dunes, mineral surfaces merging with simulated terrains. Michiko Tsuda will present video installations exploring space for experimentation and archiving, a field for reflection on the role of media, memory, and perception. Kirill Makarov will showcase VR-pieces and NFT — in his practice the digital becomes a tool, a kind of virtual workbench where compositions are assembled, shifting between digital media, VR, augmented reality, and traditional painting and drawing. The presentation suggests that the emergence of digital reality is inevitable, yet it is simply another technological medium — one that does not erase the aura or authenticity of artistic expression, but rather amplifies, extends, and redefines it.
Group Exhibition: Time That Grows Slowly
13 May – 13 September 2026
Opening hours: 11am - 8pm
Dom Art Projects, Al Khayat Avenue, Dubai
Curated by Alexander Burenkov
Participating artists: Maha Alasaker (Kuwait / UAE), Srijon Chowdhury (Bangladesh / USA), Odonchimeg Davaadorj (Mongolia / France), Patricia Domínguez (Chile), Louis Guillaume (France), Mevlana Lipp (Germany), Sulafa Mohammed (UAE), Tabita Rezaire (France / French Guiana), Shaima Shamsi (Saudi Arabia / Bahrain / UAE), Farah Soltani (Iran / UAE), Antoine Renard (France), Nadia Waheed (Saudi Arabia / Pakistan / USA)
Dom Art Projects presents a group exhibition, curated by Alexander Burenkov, titled Time That Grows Slowly. The exhibition is inspired by ideas attuned to vegetal temporalities of being in the world, reflecting on philosophical reflections of time as growth rather than movement. The exhibition features works by cross-regional artists—many of whom have never been shown in Dubai before.
Petr Kirusha
Every moment is a fresh beginning
13 May - 13 September 2026
Opening hours: 11am - 8pm
Dom Art Projects, Al Khayat Avenue, Dubai
Running alongside the group exhibition is a solo presentation by Petr Kirusha (b.1978, Russia/Latvia), featuring works developed during his residency at Dom Art Projects at a time of heightened geopolitical tension between the US and Iran.
Kirusha documented the landscapes of Al Quoz and the rapidly changing cityscape of Dubai, while producing a series of drawings shaped by the intensity of the city during this period, capturing both the immediate environment and the psychological atmosphere of those days. These observations later evolved into paintings and works on paper.
Studio Residents
Dom Art Projects reaffirmed its commitment to supporting artists as an independent institution by offering studio space to seven UAE-based artists as a direct response to the recent geopolitical tensions, providing a place for them to pursue their practice and continue to develop current projects over the next six months.
The UAE-based artists that will occupy studios are: Sara Masinae; Joumana Mortada; Meher Afroz Vahid; Rabila Kidwai; Aisha Alhammadi; Divyaaunshi Purohit; Teng Miras. Projects to be explored in the studios include the development of performative and visual works responding to themes of urbanism, narrative and embodied experience, and a long-term painting project that explores how memory and lived experience, including the impact of trauma, continue to shape us beyond geography.
Anna Pumpyanskaya, Co-Founder and Director, said: “As we enter this upcoming art season during a time of resilience and connection in the UAE, we are embracing new models of support for artists, from studio occupancy and research opportunities, to presenting their work in important global platforms such as Art Dubai. As an independent institution, we are committed to introducing audiences to artists they may not yet know, and to creating pathways for discovery and long-term recognition through exhibitions, collaborations, art fairs, commissions, public art projects, and acquisition into collections.”
Art Dubai’s Special Edition
15-17 May 2026
Madinat Jumeirah
Sofya Skidan (b. 1996, Russia)
Michiko Tsuda (b.1980, Japan)
Kirill Makarov (b.1988, Russia)
Dom Art Projects will take part in the special edition of Art Dubai, marking its debut at the fair with a digital-focused group presentation.
Dom Art Projects’ booth brings together alternative approaches to digital art shown through the practices of Sofya Skidan (b. 1996, Russia), Michiko Tsuda (b. 1980, Japan), and Kirill Makarov (b. 1988, Russia). Sofya Skidan, for whom the digital is a habitat — an extension of the artist’s identity, a natural continuation of her body, and a vital part of perceiving the universe, will present video works, digital collages, NFT and sculptures. She will also show a new video that was created during her Dom Residency in Dubai in early 2026, where she imagines meta-landscapes shaped by the shifting climate and the collision of ecosystems: arctic ice meeting desert dunes, mineral surfaces merging with simulated terrains. Michiko Tsuda will present video installations exploring space for experimentation and archiving, a field for reflection on the role of media, memory, and perception. Kirill Makarov will showcase VR-pieces and NFT — in his practice the digital becomes a tool, a kind of virtual workbench where compositions are assembled, shifting between digital media, VR, augmented reality, and traditional painting and drawing. The presentation suggests that the emergence of digital reality is inevitable, yet it is simply another technological medium — one that does not erase the aura or authenticity of artistic expression, but rather amplifies, extends, and redefines it.
Group Exhibition: Time That Grows Slowly
13 May – 13 September 2026
Opening hours: 11am - 8pm
Dom Art Projects, Al Khayat Avenue, Dubai
Curated by Alexander Burenkov
Participating artists: Maha Alasaker (Kuwait / UAE), Srijon Chowdhury (Bangladesh / USA), Odonchimeg Davaadorj (Mongolia / France), Patricia Domínguez (Chile), Louis Guillaume (France), Mevlana Lipp (Germany), Sulafa Mohammed (UAE), Tabita Rezaire (France / French Guiana), Shaima Shamsi (Saudi Arabia / Bahrain / UAE), Farah Soltani (Iran / UAE), Antoine Renard (France), Nadia Waheed (Saudi Arabia / Pakistan / USA)
Dom Art Projects presents a group exhibition, curated by Alexander Burenkov, titled Time That Grows Slowly. The exhibition is inspired by ideas attuned to vegetal temporalities of being in the world, reflecting on philosophical reflections of time as growth rather than movement. The exhibition features works by cross-regional artists—many of whom have never been shown in Dubai before.
Petr Kirusha
Every moment is a fresh beginning
13 May - 13 September 2026
Opening hours: 11am - 8pm
Dom Art Projects, Al Khayat Avenue, Dubai
Running alongside the group exhibition is a solo presentation by Petr Kirusha (b.1978, Russia/Latvia), featuring works developed during his residency at Dom Art Projects at a time of heightened geopolitical tension between the US and Iran.
Kirusha documented the landscapes of Al Quoz and the rapidly changing cityscape of Dubai, while producing a series of drawings shaped by the intensity of the city during this period, capturing both the immediate environment and the psychological atmosphere of those days. These observations later evolved into paintings and works on paper.
Studio Residents
Dom Art Projects reaffirmed its commitment to supporting artists as an independent institution by offering studio space to seven UAE-based artists as a direct response to the recent geopolitical tensions, providing a place for them to pursue their practice and continue to develop current projects over the next six months.
The UAE-based artists that will occupy studios are: Sara Masinae; Joumana Mortada; Meher Afroz Vahid; Rabila Kidwai; Aisha Alhammadi; Divyaaunshi Purohit; Teng Miras. Projects to be explored in the studios include the development of performative and visual works responding to themes of urbanism, narrative and embodied experience, and a long-term painting project that explores how memory and lived experience, including the impact of trauma, continue to shape us beyond geography.
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