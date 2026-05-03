403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Induction Channel Furnace For Melting Bronze
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Metal Technology offers customers an induction channel furnace for melting bronze under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners interested in a distribution servicas agreement. Description Channel induction furnaces for melting bronze and other non-ferrous metals are widely used in the metallurgical industry. These furnaces provide high energy efficiency, uniform heating, and high melt quality. Several leading manufacturers specialize in this type of equipment.
Major global manufacturers of channel induction furnaces for melting bronze.
1. Inductotherm Group (USA)
- Features: One of the world's largest manufacturers of induction furnaces. Inductotherm offers a wide range of equipment for melting non-ferrous metals, including bronze. Their channel induction furnaces are characterized by high energy efficiency and reliability.
2. ABP Induction Systems (Germany)
- Features: ABP Induction specializes in the production of induction furnaces for melting and heating metals. Their channel furnaces are used for melting bronze and other non-ferrous metals, ensuring process stability and high product quality.
3. Meltech Limited (UK)
- Features: Meltech manufactures induction furnaces for melting non-ferrous metals, including bronze. Their equipment is used in the foundry industry and is characterized by its ease of operation.
4. Electrotherm (India)
- Features: The company offers induction furnaces for melting non-ferrous metals, including bronze. Electrotherm is known for its affordable and reliable solutions.
The Institute of Metal Technology designs, manufactures, installs, and commissions channel-type induction furnaces for melting bronze.
Main technical specifications.
- Furnace capacity (2 baths)........700-800 kg
- Melt temperature.....................up to 1200°C
- Productivity..............................100 kg/h
- Voltage.....................................380 V
- Number of phases...................................2
- Line frequency...................................50 Hz
- Utility water consumption for
furnace cooling...................0.18 m3/h
- Furnace weight with lining...................3 t
- Overall dimensions..................1.9 x 1.2 x 0.9 m
- Power.................................................90 kW
Furnace delivery includes: furnace body with induction unit without lining, control panel, furnace operating instructions, furnace data sheet.
Information is available on the Institute of Metal Technology website here. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations The induction channel furnace, developed by the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, offers a number of advantages that make it competitive and in demand in the metallurgical industry.
The main advantages of this equipment:
1. High energy efficiency:
- Induction heating ensures minimal energy loss, reducing operating costs.
- Efficient use of electrical energy allows for high melting temperatures at lower costs.
2. Uniform heating:
- The channel design ensures uniform heat distribution throughout the metal.
3. Versatility:
- The furnace is suitable for melting various non-ferrous metals and alloys, including bronze, brass, aluminum, and copper.
4. High melt quality:
- Induction heating prevents metal contamination since there is no direct contact with the heating elements.
5. Equipment durability:
- The use of high-quality materials and advanced technologies in the furnace design ensures a long service life. 6. Environmentally Friendly:
- Induction technology eliminates harmful emissions into the atmosphere, making the oven environmentally friendly.
7. Compact and Modular:
- The oven's compact size allows for space savings.
- Modular assembly simplifies installation and integration into existing production lines.
8. Process Stability and Repeatability:
- Process automation reduces the impact of human error.
9. Reduced Operating Costs:
- Minimal maintenance costs and energy efficiency make the oven a cost-effective solution.
10. Local Development and Support:
- The oven's development and production in Belarus ensures the availability of technical support, spare parts, and service.
- This reduces logistics and maintenance costs. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.24.10 - Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Customers interested in purchasing an induction channel furnace for bronze melting under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing an induction channel furnace for bronze melting under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Major global manufacturers of channel induction furnaces for melting bronze.
1. Inductotherm Group (USA)
- Features: One of the world's largest manufacturers of induction furnaces. Inductotherm offers a wide range of equipment for melting non-ferrous metals, including bronze. Their channel induction furnaces are characterized by high energy efficiency and reliability.
2. ABP Induction Systems (Germany)
- Features: ABP Induction specializes in the production of induction furnaces for melting and heating metals. Their channel furnaces are used for melting bronze and other non-ferrous metals, ensuring process stability and high product quality.
3. Meltech Limited (UK)
- Features: Meltech manufactures induction furnaces for melting non-ferrous metals, including bronze. Their equipment is used in the foundry industry and is characterized by its ease of operation.
4. Electrotherm (India)
- Features: The company offers induction furnaces for melting non-ferrous metals, including bronze. Electrotherm is known for its affordable and reliable solutions.
The Institute of Metal Technology designs, manufactures, installs, and commissions channel-type induction furnaces for melting bronze.
Main technical specifications.
- Furnace capacity (2 baths)........700-800 kg
- Melt temperature.....................up to 1200°C
- Productivity..............................100 kg/h
- Voltage.....................................380 V
- Number of phases...................................2
- Line frequency...................................50 Hz
- Utility water consumption for
furnace cooling...................0.18 m3/h
- Furnace weight with lining...................3 t
- Overall dimensions..................1.9 x 1.2 x 0.9 m
- Power.................................................90 kW
Furnace delivery includes: furnace body with induction unit without lining, control panel, furnace operating instructions, furnace data sheet.
Information is available on the Institute of Metal Technology website here. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations The induction channel furnace, developed by the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, offers a number of advantages that make it competitive and in demand in the metallurgical industry.
The main advantages of this equipment:
1. High energy efficiency:
- Induction heating ensures minimal energy loss, reducing operating costs.
- Efficient use of electrical energy allows for high melting temperatures at lower costs.
2. Uniform heating:
- The channel design ensures uniform heat distribution throughout the metal.
3. Versatility:
- The furnace is suitable for melting various non-ferrous metals and alloys, including bronze, brass, aluminum, and copper.
4. High melt quality:
- Induction heating prevents metal contamination since there is no direct contact with the heating elements.
5. Equipment durability:
- The use of high-quality materials and advanced technologies in the furnace design ensures a long service life. 6. Environmentally Friendly:
- Induction technology eliminates harmful emissions into the atmosphere, making the oven environmentally friendly.
7. Compact and Modular:
- The oven's compact size allows for space savings.
- Modular assembly simplifies installation and integration into existing production lines.
8. Process Stability and Repeatability:
- Process automation reduces the impact of human error.
9. Reduced Operating Costs:
- Minimal maintenance costs and energy efficiency make the oven a cost-effective solution.
10. Local Development and Support:
- The oven's development and production in Belarus ensures the availability of technical support, spare parts, and service.
- This reduces logistics and maintenance costs. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.24.10 - Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Customers interested in purchasing an induction channel furnace for bronze melting under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing an induction channel furnace for bronze melting under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment