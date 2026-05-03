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French Charity Denounces Israeli Destruction of Convent in S. Lebanon
(MENAFN) A French Catholic charity has criticized the destruction of a convent in southern Lebanon, alleging that Israeli forces targeted religious sites and civilian infrastructure during a recent operation.
In a statement, L’Œuvre d’Orient said a convent in the village of Yaroun was destroyed during an Israeli military operation on Friday. The organization said the site belonged to the Salvatorian Sisters, a Greek Catholic order known for its educational and community work in Lebanon.
The charity described the destruction as a “deliberate act” and argued it fits into what it called a wider pattern of damage to homes in southern Lebanon, which it said is intended to prevent displaced residents from returning.
It also pointed to earlier destruction of Christian religious sites during the 2024 conflict, including Melkite churches in Yaroun and Derdghaya, which are recognized as part of Lebanon’s national heritage.
L’Œuvre d’Orient called for greater support for its humanitarian and educational initiatives aimed at assisting displaced communities in Lebanon.
In a statement, L’Œuvre d’Orient said a convent in the village of Yaroun was destroyed during an Israeli military operation on Friday. The organization said the site belonged to the Salvatorian Sisters, a Greek Catholic order known for its educational and community work in Lebanon.
The charity described the destruction as a “deliberate act” and argued it fits into what it called a wider pattern of damage to homes in southern Lebanon, which it said is intended to prevent displaced residents from returning.
It also pointed to earlier destruction of Christian religious sites during the 2024 conflict, including Melkite churches in Yaroun and Derdghaya, which are recognized as part of Lebanon’s national heritage.
L’Œuvre d’Orient called for greater support for its humanitarian and educational initiatives aimed at assisting displaced communities in Lebanon.
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