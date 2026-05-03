403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Raises Concern Over Rising Middle East Tensions in Call with Iran
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has expressed concern over rising tensions in the Middle East during a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to a statement posted on social media.
Tajani said both sides discussed the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the broader situation in the region, emphasizing the urgent need to prevent further escalation.
He called for stronger diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching an agreement and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, warning that continued disruption could negatively affect global stability, particularly food security in parts of Africa.
The Italian foreign minister also stated that, for Italy, the development of an Iranian nuclear program for military purposes represents a “red line,” warning that it could trigger a dangerous nuclear arms race in the region.
In addition, Tajani urged Iran to use its influence over Hezbollah to stop attacks against Israel and to work toward achieving peace in Lebanon through negotiations.
He added that Italy remains committed to supporting international peace efforts, maintaining open channels of communication with all parties, and promoting stability in the Middle East.
Tajani said both sides discussed the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the broader situation in the region, emphasizing the urgent need to prevent further escalation.
He called for stronger diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching an agreement and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, warning that continued disruption could negatively affect global stability, particularly food security in parts of Africa.
The Italian foreign minister also stated that, for Italy, the development of an Iranian nuclear program for military purposes represents a “red line,” warning that it could trigger a dangerous nuclear arms race in the region.
In addition, Tajani urged Iran to use its influence over Hezbollah to stop attacks against Israel and to work toward achieving peace in Lebanon through negotiations.
He added that Italy remains committed to supporting international peace efforts, maintaining open channels of communication with all parties, and promoting stability in the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment