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Israel Cabinet Set to Vote Sunday on Resuming Hostilities in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel's security cabinet is convening Sunday to weigh a potential resumption of full-scale hostilities in Gaza, a public broadcaster reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.
The emergency session was triggered after Israeli officials concluded that Hamas was failing to comply with disarmament terms — an assertion attributed to an anonymous Israeli official — even as back-channel contacts with mediators remain ongoing.
Hamas has already delivered its formal response to a mediators' proposal concerning implementation of the first phase of the October 2025 ceasefire and preparatory groundwork for second-phase negotiations. Political sources cited by the broadcaster indicated that Hamas introduced amendments to select provisions while demanding that Israel honor its ceasefire commitments fully and without delay, within an agreed timeline toward ending the war.
The group signaled a preliminary openness to discussing the weapons issue, though it firmly conditioned any such talks on securing broader political rights for Palestinians within a comprehensive security framework. Hamas simultaneously reiterated its longstanding demands: a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction of the devastated enclave, deployment of international forces, and the handover of Gaza's administration to a technocratic governing body.
Israel had previously set a 60-day deadline from late February for Hamas to surrender its weapons, a demand the group rejected, insisting Israel first meet its obligations under the agreement's initial phase.
The prospect of renewed warfare looms against the backdrop of a warning issued by military analyst Amos Harel, who wrote in a newspaper on April 24 that the government may be laying the groundwork for a fresh offensive. Harel suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be motivated to sustain tensions across multiple fronts, with general elections drawing closer in October.
Meanwhile, Israel has fallen short of key first-phase commitments despite the truce holding — most critically, the opening of border crossings and the facilitation of humanitarian aid into Gaza, conditions that continue to deteriorate for approximately 1.9 million displaced Palestinians trapped in the enclave.
The US formally announced in mid-January the launch of a second phase of the agreement, envisioning transitional governance arrangements for Gaza, disarmament of armed factions, additional Israeli troop pullbacks, and the start of large-scale reconstruction efforts.
The emergency session was triggered after Israeli officials concluded that Hamas was failing to comply with disarmament terms — an assertion attributed to an anonymous Israeli official — even as back-channel contacts with mediators remain ongoing.
Hamas has already delivered its formal response to a mediators' proposal concerning implementation of the first phase of the October 2025 ceasefire and preparatory groundwork for second-phase negotiations. Political sources cited by the broadcaster indicated that Hamas introduced amendments to select provisions while demanding that Israel honor its ceasefire commitments fully and without delay, within an agreed timeline toward ending the war.
The group signaled a preliminary openness to discussing the weapons issue, though it firmly conditioned any such talks on securing broader political rights for Palestinians within a comprehensive security framework. Hamas simultaneously reiterated its longstanding demands: a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction of the devastated enclave, deployment of international forces, and the handover of Gaza's administration to a technocratic governing body.
Israel had previously set a 60-day deadline from late February for Hamas to surrender its weapons, a demand the group rejected, insisting Israel first meet its obligations under the agreement's initial phase.
The prospect of renewed warfare looms against the backdrop of a warning issued by military analyst Amos Harel, who wrote in a newspaper on April 24 that the government may be laying the groundwork for a fresh offensive. Harel suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be motivated to sustain tensions across multiple fronts, with general elections drawing closer in October.
Meanwhile, Israel has fallen short of key first-phase commitments despite the truce holding — most critically, the opening of border crossings and the facilitation of humanitarian aid into Gaza, conditions that continue to deteriorate for approximately 1.9 million displaced Palestinians trapped in the enclave.
The US formally announced in mid-January the launch of a second phase of the agreement, envisioning transitional governance arrangements for Gaza, disarmament of armed factions, additional Israeli troop pullbacks, and the start of large-scale reconstruction efforts.
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