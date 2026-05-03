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South London Shooting Leaves Four Hospitalised After Drive-By Attack
(MENAFN) Four people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in south London in which multiple shots were fired from a vehicle, according to police on Saturday.
Authorities said one man, aged 25, is in a life-threatening condition, while three others—aged 21, 47, and 70—suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The incident took place in Brixton during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police said officers were quickly dispatched to the scene on Coldharbour Lane after reports of gunfire at around 1:15 a.m. local time.
Emergency services responded within minutes, and the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made so far, and investigations into the circumstances of the shooting are ongoing. Police also carried out searches in the surrounding area later in the day, including near Southwyk House on Coldharbour Lane, as part of their inquiries.
Authorities said one man, aged 25, is in a life-threatening condition, while three others—aged 21, 47, and 70—suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The incident took place in Brixton during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police said officers were quickly dispatched to the scene on Coldharbour Lane after reports of gunfire at around 1:15 a.m. local time.
Emergency services responded within minutes, and the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made so far, and investigations into the circumstances of the shooting are ongoing. Police also carried out searches in the surrounding area later in the day, including near Southwyk House on Coldharbour Lane, as part of their inquiries.
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