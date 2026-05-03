Richard Lindsay: Tensions Between Afghanistan And Pakistan Must End

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) Acting Head of the Office of the Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Wasi, in a meeting with the UK's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Richard Lindsay, condemned the recent Pakistani military strikes on Kunar, stating that targeting civilians-especially women, children, and residential areas-has no justification.

According to reports, Pakistani forces launched attacks on the center of Kunar and areas in Marawara, Dangam, and Shultan districts on Monday afternoon this week. As a result, seven civilians were killed and 75 others, including women and children, were injured. Among the injured were 20 students from Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University.

In response, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Pakistani chargé d'affaires in Kabul and handed over a formal protest note.

According to a statement posted on the Arg's X (formerly Twitter) account, Mullah Abdul Wasi met with Richard Lindsay in Kabul on Tuesday.

He stated:“We have neither committed aggression nor support violence, but defending Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its people is our legitimate right.”

He urged the international community, especially countries and organizations working to reduce tensions, to understand the facts and hold the responsible party accountable.

He emphasized that Afghanistan has always sought to end tensions and strengthen friendly relations with Pakistan.

Mullah Abdul Wasi added:“We will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan's soil against others; Pakistan must also honor its commitments.”

He also highlighted Pakistan's hosting of Afghan refugees for over four decades, noting that Afghans have respected Pakistani laws and that Pakistan should likewise respect their rights.

He further stated:“We have not obstructed the delivery of humanitarian aid. If Pakistan takes one step toward reducing tensions, the Islamic Emirate will take two.”

Meanwhile, Richard Lindsay expressed his condolences over the casualties caused by the recent shelling and said tensions must end, with both sides working toward confidence-building measures.

He appreciated Afghanistan's peace-oriented stance and noted that messages have also been conveyed to Pakistan to enhance trust-building efforts. He stressed that both sides must take positive steps toward creating a constructive and cooperative atmosphere.

He also emphasized that humanitarian aid should continue to be delivered to Afghanistan through Pakistan.