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Cuba's President Warns No Surrender as Trump Threatens Takeover
(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel fired back at Washington on Saturday, publicly condemning what he described as a dangerous escalation of military threats from US President Donald Trump.
"The President of the United States is escalating his threats of military aggression against Cuba to a dangerous and unprecedented level," Diaz-Canel wrote in a post on X, the US social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
The Cuban leader turned to the global community and the American public, urging them to weigh in on whether "such a drastic criminal act will be allowed in order to satisfy the interests of a small but wealthy and influential group driven by desires for revenge and domination."
He followed with a defiant pledge: "No aggressor, no matter how powerful, will find surrender in Cuba. They will face a people determined to defend sovereignty and independence in every inch of the national territory."
The remarks come a day after Trump declared that the US would take over Cuba "almost immediately," raising the prospect of deploying the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln off the island's coast as a show of force to compel submission.
Havana has been in Washington's crosshairs since Trump ordered the military intervention in Venezuela in January — an operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Since then, Trump has repeatedly signaled that a military move against Cuba remains firmly on the table.
"The President of the United States is escalating his threats of military aggression against Cuba to a dangerous and unprecedented level," Diaz-Canel wrote in a post on X, the US social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
The Cuban leader turned to the global community and the American public, urging them to weigh in on whether "such a drastic criminal act will be allowed in order to satisfy the interests of a small but wealthy and influential group driven by desires for revenge and domination."
He followed with a defiant pledge: "No aggressor, no matter how powerful, will find surrender in Cuba. They will face a people determined to defend sovereignty and independence in every inch of the national territory."
The remarks come a day after Trump declared that the US would take over Cuba "almost immediately," raising the prospect of deploying the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln off the island's coast as a show of force to compel submission.
Havana has been in Washington's crosshairs since Trump ordered the military intervention in Venezuela in January — an operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Since then, Trump has repeatedly signaled that a military move against Cuba remains firmly on the table.
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