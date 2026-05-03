403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Sanctions Five People Over Alleged Threats to National Security
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced sanctions against five individuals, stating that their activities “threaten the national interests, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” according to the presidential press service.
Among those targeted is Ukrainian lawyer Andriy Bohdan, who previously headed Zelenskyy’s office. The list also includes businessman Bohdan Pukish, described as an associate and partner of sanctioned opposition figure Viktor Medvedchuk.
Russian businessman Alan Kiryukhin was also included in the measures, with officials identifying him as a key figure linked to the A7A5 payment system, which is allegedly used to bypass sanctions.
In addition, Russian Olympic officials Stanislav Pozdnyakov and Mikhail Mamiashvili were sanctioned and referred to in the statement as “propagandists.”
The imposed restrictions involve a wide range of measures, including revoking state awards, freezing assets, suspending trade operations, blocking capital transfers from Ukraine, and halting the issuance of licenses and permits. The sanctions also prohibit involvement in the privatization or leasing of state property.
According to the announcement, the sanctions will remain in place for a period of 10 years, while state honors have been withdrawn indefinitely.
Among those targeted is Ukrainian lawyer Andriy Bohdan, who previously headed Zelenskyy’s office. The list also includes businessman Bohdan Pukish, described as an associate and partner of sanctioned opposition figure Viktor Medvedchuk.
Russian businessman Alan Kiryukhin was also included in the measures, with officials identifying him as a key figure linked to the A7A5 payment system, which is allegedly used to bypass sanctions.
In addition, Russian Olympic officials Stanislav Pozdnyakov and Mikhail Mamiashvili were sanctioned and referred to in the statement as “propagandists.”
The imposed restrictions involve a wide range of measures, including revoking state awards, freezing assets, suspending trade operations, blocking capital transfers from Ukraine, and halting the issuance of licenses and permits. The sanctions also prohibit involvement in the privatization or leasing of state property.
According to the announcement, the sanctions will remain in place for a period of 10 years, while state honors have been withdrawn indefinitely.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment