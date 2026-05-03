India's Services Exports Cross $400 Billion, Cushion Trade Deficit

India's services exports have emerged as a key pillar of external sector resilience, according to the Finance Ministry's April Monthly Economic Review, with robust growth helping cushion widening merchandise trade pressures. The report underlined that "services exports continue to provide thrust to the country's total exports," reflecting sustained global demand for India's digitally delivered and professional services.

Services Exports Hit Record High, Signal Structural Shift

In FY26, services exports recorded a healthy expansion of 7.9 per cent year-on-year, "crossing the USD 400 billion mark for the first time and reaching USD 418.3 billion." This milestone not only signals scale but also a structural shift in India's export composition. The share of services in total exports rose to 48.6 per cent in FY26 from 47 per cent in the previous fiscal, indicating a gradual pivot away from traditional merchandise-led trade. As the report noted, "the share of services exports in India's total exports increased to 48.6 per cent from 47 per cent in FY25."

Surplus Offsets Merchandise Trade Imbalance

The strong performance of services exports has also played a critical macroeconomic stabilising role. The Finance Ministry highlighted that the sector generated a substantial surplus, stating that "this strength in services exports has generated a net services surplus of USD 213.9 billion." This surplus has significantly offset pressures arising from merchandise trade imbalances. In fact, the report emphasised that the services surplus "accounts for 64.2 per cent of the merchandise trade deficit in FY26," underscoring its importance in maintaining external balance amid global uncertainties and supply disruptions.

Resilience Amid Global Headwinds

Despite this buffer, the overall trade deficit widened during the fiscal year. The review noted that "the total trade deficit stands at USD 119.3 billion in FY26, increasing from USD 94.7 billion in FY25," reflecting higher import demand and global headwinds.

The Finance Ministry's analysis comes against the backdrop of a volatile global trade environment, marked by geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. While merchandise exports have remained relatively subdued, the services sector, driven by IT, business services, and financial activities, continues to demonstrate resilience and competitiveness. The report suggests that India's growing services export base is not only supporting export growth but also acting as a crucial shock absorber for the economy, helping mitigate external vulnerabilities and sustain macroeconomic stability. (ANI)

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