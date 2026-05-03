Grand Baku Marathon 2026 Kicks Off With Many Celebrities, Concert Program, Fan Zone, And Prizes

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the "Baku Marathon 2026" is taking place today, marking a shift from a traditional athletic competition to a massive city-wide festival, AzerNEWS reports.

This year, the event has successfully blurred the lines between professional sport and a grand urban celebration.

State Flag Square was transformed early this morning into a vibrant hub of energy. Thousands of runners, including media personalities, diplomats, and prominent figures from the worlds of culture and science, gathered to participate. For the first time in the event's history, the distance has been extended to a full marathon of 42.195 kilometers, finishing at the Sea Breeze resort.

​Since 2016, Baku has traditionally hosted a half-marathon (21 km), but 2026 marks its debut as a full-scale marathon. While the starting point remains at State Flag Square, the new finish line at Sea Breeze and the expanded entertainment program reflect the event's growing scale.

​The fan zone at the start will remain active until evening, featuring an open-air concert stage and a lively atmosphere under the motto: "Even if you don't run - don't miss the fun." The musical lineup features a "who's who" of Azerbaijani stars, including Aygun Kazimova, Tunzale Agayeva, and Eurovision winners such as Eldar Gasımov and Nigar Jamal, alongside numerous other popular performers and groups.

​At the finish line, the celebration continues with performances by DJ Came, the Meri Band, and Ellai. Volunteers and mascots are on hand to turn every crossing of the finish line into a spectacular moment of personal victory.

The route itself offers a scenic journey through Baku, passing the Primorsky Boulevard, White City, and Heydar Aliyev Avenue before heading toward the coast. Twenty entertainment and motivational stations are positioned along the track, providing water, medical aid, and moral support to the athletes.

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The marathon's geography is truly international, with participants hailing from the U.S., UK, China, Germany, Türkiye, Russia, Kazakhstan, and many other nations. Notably, the event remains inclusive, featuring participants with physical disabilities and those with Down syndrome.

The prize fund reflects the effort required for the new distance: 1st place - 6,000 AZN; 2nd place - 4,000 AZN; 3rd place - 2,000 AZN.

​Every participant who completes the full marathon will receive a medal. Recognition is also provided for shorter distances: the first 2,000 participants who complete 21 km (the half-marathon mark) will receive medals, while those finishing 10 km will receive certificates. Special awards will also be presented to the first students to finish, the top corporate participants, and the oldest runners to cross the line.