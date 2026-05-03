'Qatar Boat Show Has Had Profound Impact On Nation's Maritime Culture'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Boat Show continues to generate significant impact across Qatar's marine industry and maritime culture, according to Chief Operations Officer of Old Doha Port, Mohamed Al Atwaan.

Speaking to The Peninsula recently, Al Atwaan, who is also the Director of Qatar Boat Show, said feedback from previous editions highlights the show's growing influence, with local boat builders and suppliers reporting higher production levels, increased customer inquiries, and a surge in demand for boats and marine equipment.

“This is the core vision, to support and grow the local industry,” he said.“Feedback from the last two editions shows a clear positive impact. Manufacturers are receiving more calls and more requests, whether for boats or fishing equipment, which aligns directly with the objectives of the Qatar Boat Show.” Al Atwaan added that Old Doha Port, organiser of the event, continues to extend comprehensive support to local manufacturers, not only during the show itself, but throughout the year.

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Al Atwaan stressed that the event is strategically designed to connect Qatar's expanding base of local boat builders with the international marketplace, positioning them for broader commercial opportunities.

“We are supporting local boat builders by giving them the right platform to directly access the market and engage with exhibitors,” he said.

Qatar is currently home to more than seven registered boat builders, and Al Atwaan underscored that the show's support extends well beyond its four-day schedule.“Their participation is essential for us. We provide support not only during the event, but also beyond it,” he added.

By creating a dynamic marketplace that blends traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge marine innovation, the Qatar Boat Show has evolved into more than a standard exhibition, it is a catalyst for growth within Qatar's maritime sector. The event aligns closely with national ambitions to position the country as a regional hub for yachting and recreational boating.

Looking ahead, Al Atwaan expressed strong confidence in the 2026 edition, scheduled to take place from November 4 to 7. He indicated that this year's show will raise the bar in both scale and quality.

“There will be something unique and something bigger this year. Our aim is to establish a well-positioned platform on the global yachting and boat show calendar,” he said.

Reflecting on the momentum generated by the first two editions, which he described as highly successful, organisers are now setting more ambitious targets. Preparations are already underway, supported by a new marketing campaign under the slogan“Crafting Wonderful.” The tagline reflects a commitment to excellence across all aspects of the event, from meticulous planning and venue setup to the calibre of yachts on display and a wide range of engaging side activities.

“We are very excited for this November,” Al Atwaan noted.“The last two editions were very successful, and we are approaching the third with the same vision: to build a strong platform for the marine industry, particularly for local yachting and boat manufacturing.” The event will once again serve as a key bridge between domestic talent and international expertise. More than seven Qatari boat builders are set to receive targeted support, enabling direct engagement with global exhibitors and access to new markets. This emphasis on empowering local manufacturers remains central to the show's mission.

Al Atwaan reiterated that the 2026 edition will deliver a distinctive and elevated experience, further cementing the Qatar Boat Show's status as a leading event on the global maritime calendar.