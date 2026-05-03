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Israeli Forces, Settlers Injure, Detain Palestinians in West Bank
(MENAFN) At least seven Palestinians were injured on Saturday during a series of incidents involving Israeli forces and settlers across the occupied West Bank, while several others were detained, according to reports.
As stated by reports, three Palestinians were injured in the town of Jalud, located south of Nablus, and were transferred to a medical facility in Qabalan for treatment.
In another incident in Jabal Jalis, east of Hebron, four Palestinians—including a 71-year-old woman—were injured during an assault by settlers.
Reports also indicate that in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, settlers released livestock onto local farmland and uprooted around 30 olive trees, according to activist Osama Makhamreh cited by local media.
Eyewitnesses said that attacks on the village of Duma, southeast of Nablus, continued as part of ongoing daily incidents.
Separately, two young men were arrested by Israeli forces in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, according to local sources.
In the Jenin area, Israeli forces detained two residents from Kafr Qud after raiding and searching their homes. Additional raids were reported in nearby towns, including Arraba, Bir al-Basha, and Silat al-Harithiya, where several houses were searched but no further arrests were made, according to reports.
As stated by reports, three Palestinians were injured in the town of Jalud, located south of Nablus, and were transferred to a medical facility in Qabalan for treatment.
In another incident in Jabal Jalis, east of Hebron, four Palestinians—including a 71-year-old woman—were injured during an assault by settlers.
Reports also indicate that in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, settlers released livestock onto local farmland and uprooted around 30 olive trees, according to activist Osama Makhamreh cited by local media.
Eyewitnesses said that attacks on the village of Duma, southeast of Nablus, continued as part of ongoing daily incidents.
Separately, two young men were arrested by Israeli forces in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, according to local sources.
In the Jenin area, Israeli forces detained two residents from Kafr Qud after raiding and searching their homes. Additional raids were reported in nearby towns, including Arraba, Bir al-Basha, and Silat al-Harithiya, where several houses were searched but no further arrests were made, according to reports.
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