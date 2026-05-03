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Israeli Strikes in S. Lebanon Kill Sixteen Amid Ceasefire Violations
(MENAFN) At least 16 people were killed on Saturday following a new series of Israeli airstrikes targeting areas in southern Lebanon, as violations of the existing ceasefire continue, according to reports.
As stated by reports citing official sources, one strike in the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre district left one person dead and seven others injured, including three women.
Additional attacks were reported across multiple locations. A strike on a home in Louaizeh, in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, resulted in three fatalities, while another attack on a vehicle along the Kfardjal-Nabatieh road killed two individuals.
In the town of Shoukine, eight people were killed in an Israeli strike, among them two Syrian nationals, according to statements.
Another incident on the Zebdine–Nabatieh road in Nabatieh district led to the deaths of two people after a residential and commercial building was hit.
In a separate overnight raid that occurred "shortly after midnight between Thursday and Friday," two civilians were killed and several others injured. Among those wounded was Hussein Ali Ahmad, the mayor of Shoukin. The attack caused widespread destruction, leveling several homes and inflicting heavy damage across the surrounding neighborhood.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah stated that it carried out strikes on two gatherings of Israeli soldiers "in defense of Lebanon and its people," claiming it had “achieved a confirmed hit.”
As stated by reports citing official sources, one strike in the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre district left one person dead and seven others injured, including three women.
Additional attacks were reported across multiple locations. A strike on a home in Louaizeh, in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, resulted in three fatalities, while another attack on a vehicle along the Kfardjal-Nabatieh road killed two individuals.
In the town of Shoukine, eight people were killed in an Israeli strike, among them two Syrian nationals, according to statements.
Another incident on the Zebdine–Nabatieh road in Nabatieh district led to the deaths of two people after a residential and commercial building was hit.
In a separate overnight raid that occurred "shortly after midnight between Thursday and Friday," two civilians were killed and several others injured. Among those wounded was Hussein Ali Ahmad, the mayor of Shoukin. The attack caused widespread destruction, leveling several homes and inflicting heavy damage across the surrounding neighborhood.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah stated that it carried out strikes on two gatherings of Israeli soldiers "in defense of Lebanon and its people," claiming it had “achieved a confirmed hit.”
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