ASE Sees 2.46% Increase In Its General Index During Last Week

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Stock Exchange recorded a positive performance during the week from April 26 to 29 in 2026, as the general index rose by 2.46 per cent to close at 3,932.4 points, compared with 3,837.9 points the previous week, indicating improved investor sentiment and renewed buying in leading stocks.

Despite the rise, trading data showed a slight decline in liquidity. The average daily trading volume stood at JD16.9 million, compared with JD17.5 million the previous week, a drop of 3.4 per cent, while total weekly trading value reached JD67.5 million.

Market observers said that the rise in the index, despite lower liquidity, reflects intense buying in selected heavyweight stocks rather than broad trading gains, pointing to selective investor activity.

By sector, the industrial sector led trading with JD24.95 million, accounting for 36.97 per cent of total turnover. The services sector followed with JD24.68 million, or 36.56 per cent, while the financial sector recorded JD17.87 million, or 26.47 per cent.

All three sector index rose. The financial sector posted the highest increase at 2.63 per cent, followed by industry at 2.46 per cent and services at 1.84 per cent.

Share price data showed that 73 companies out of 127 traded firms recorded gains, while 33 declined, reflecting improved market sentiment.

The list of the most rising companies was led by Business and Projects, with a 19.70 per cent increase, followed by Safwa Islamic Bank with18.82 per cent, and Real Estate Development at 13.33 per cent. Jordan Telecommunications also posted gains of 12.66 per cent.

On the downside, Jordan National Shipping Lines recorded the largest drop at 8.42 per cent, amid profit-taking in some smaller stocks.

The weekly performance indicates that the market maintains positive momentum, supported by the rise in the index and the number of advancing stocks. However, sustaining this trend depends on stronger liquidity and upcoming corporate results and investor expectations.