São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, May 2, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, May 2, 2026
The closing night of the festival's Neo Química Arena debut. Day 2 brings the techno headline names: Sven Väth - the Frankfurt patriarch, recurring Time Warp presence carrying a generation of listeners; Maceo Plex - American melodic-techno; Henrik Schwarz Live - Berlin, performing live (which has different weight in this lineup); Vintage Culture - the Brazilian who reached the world's #1 most-listened DJ position in 2021 and represents Brazil at Tomorrowland and Coachella; BADSISTA - São Paulo, key Brazilian techno-experimental name. Plus 999999999, Alignment, Alírio, Clara Cuvé, Clementaum, Cristobal Pesce, Dax J, Interplanetary Criminal, Julya Karma, A. Twelve hours from 18h to 6h, two floors. The official festival after begins Sunday morning 8h at Praça das Artes in Centro. Pista or Backstage tiers, Day Pass or two-day Passaporte via Ingresse. 18+ no exceptions. Metro Corinthians-Itaquera (Line 3-Vermelha) at the door.Sat May 2 · 6 pm–6 am · 18+ · After Sun 8h Praça das Artes · Av. Miguel Ignácio Curi, 1289 - Itaquera · Metro Corinthians-Itaquera (Line 3-Red) · Ingresse Parque Villa-Lobos - Nômade Festival 2026 Day 1 Alto de Pinheiros · MPB · Pop · Samba · Rap · Shotgun
The Nômade Festival's 7th edition - created in 2018, established as one of the city's defining open-air weekend gatherings. Two stages, 20+ hours of music across both days, 12h to 22h Saturday and Sunday. Day 1 Palco Nômade times: Zaynara 12h50 (BeatMelody - calypso, tecnobrega, carimbó), Chico Chico 14h20, Jorge Aragão 15h50 (samba), João Gomes 17h25 (forró), Gaby Amarantos 19h10 (Grammy Latino 2023, Pará/Amazônia), Luísa Sonza 20h45 closing with the new "Brutal Paraíso" album material. Day 1 Palco Bosque rotates: Brenda Ramos, Vivian Marques, Mari Jasca, Candy Mel, plus DJ sets from Luísa Viscardi, Du Sergipe, DJ Nanni Rios. Vila gastronômica with 10+ operations including Souk, Pita Kebab, Los Dos, Fortal Cuscuz, vegan and vegetarian options curated by chef Amanda de Vasconcelos (Tucupi). Sponsored by Aperol with Spritz Kombi on site. Tickets via Shotgun, R$96 meia social to R$150 inteira (subject to lote). 18+, accessibility infrastructure for PCD with Libras interpreters.Sat May 2 · 12h–22h · 18+ · Palco Nômade Luísa Sonza 20h45 · Av. Prof. Fonseca Rodrigues, 2001 - Alto de Pinheiros · Shotgun Blue Note SP - Lobão Luau Indoor Paulista · Acoustic · Improvised · Eventim
The Saturday Blue Note SP double-bill features one of Brazilian rock's enduring figures in his most stripped-down format. Lobão - singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, writer, more than four decades on stage - brings "Luau Indoor" to the Av. Paulista room in two sessions tonight at 20h and 22h30, doors at 19h. The format: voice and violão, totally acoustic, totally improvised - no script, no setlist. In the artist's own description to Rolling Stone Brasil: a show that "doesn't have a script, doesn't have a playlist. It collapses, it pours out. It's totally improvised - the maximum freedom an artist can have." The repertoire emerges as it comes, but expected: "Me Chama," "Rádio Blá," "Cais," "Vida Bandida," "Canos Silenciosos," "A Vida É Doce", plus a re-reading of Milton Nascimento's "Travessia." Each song carries a story; the format "voz e violão" valoriza cada acorde e palavra, creating direct connection with the audience. 18+, under-18 with parents. Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar.Sat May 2 · 20h + 22h30 · Doors 19h · Av. Paulista, 2073 - Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar - Consolação · Eventim Ó do Borogodó - Saturday Samba Peak Pinheiros · Samba · Choro · Since 2001
The Borogodó Saturday - the bar's strongest week-night, the one to schedule around. Five hours from 22h to 03h on Rua Horácio Lane in Pinheiros. The room runs samba de raiz, choro and batuque with the Saturday density: full from the first set, the dance floor working from 23h, the band changing twice through the night. Tonight there is a Pinheiros crossover potential - Parque Villa-Lobos is two metro stops away (Vila Madalena to Faria Lima), so the post-Nômade crowd that finishes at 22h has a direct path to Borogodó for the late samba. Cover around R$30, cash and PIX. The dinner kitchen runs honest boteco - caldo de feijão, carne-seca, cold beer. Founded 2001, gold-standard for Pinheiros samba.Sat 22h–03h · ~R$30 · R. Horácio Lane, 21 - Pinheiros · Metro Faria Lima · @odoborogodobar D-Edge - NAVE Saturday Barra Funda · House · Techno · Saturday Flagship · Ingresse
The Saturday flagship - NAVE is the D-Edge's biggest weekly party. Two pistas plus the Lounge, plus the rooftop terrace overlooking the city, the format that has run since Renato Ratier opened the venue in 2003. Tonight functions as the local Saturday alternative for those skipping the Itaquera mega - D-Edge holds its regulars on a night when half the city is at Time Warp. Tonight's specific lineup at @dedgesp day-of. From midnight, sets running through dawn. 18+, valet R$50, ingressos via Ingresse.Sat from midnight · 18+ · Av. Mário de Andrade, 141 - Barra Funda · Metro Marechal Deodoro · Ingresse 04 Suggested Route ● Plan A - Time Warp. Metro Corinthians-Itaquera. Doors 6 pm. The closing day of the festival, the historic-techno headliners (Sven Väth, Maceo Plex, Henrik Schwarz Live). Run through to sunrise; official after at Praça das Artes from 8h Sunday. ● Plan B - Nômade Festival. Metro Vila Madalena to Parque Villa-Lobos. The Brazilian-music day: João Gomes 17h25, Gaby Amarantos 19h10, Luísa Sonza 20h45 closing. Open-air, family-friendly until 22h close. ● Plan C - The Paulista Lobão night. 8 pm Lobão first session at Blue Note SP. Walk to Rabo di Galo for a cocktail. 10:30 pm second Lobão session. The improvised acoustic format, the rare format. ● Plan D - The Pinheiros samba night. Mourato Coelho dinner before. Borogodó from 10 pm to 3 am - the strongest samba week. Crossover with the Nômade crowd from 22h. ● The combined route: Nômade until close at 22h, ride-hailing to Pinheiros for Borogodó late samba. Or Lobão first session 8 pm, ride-hailing to Itaquera for Time Warp from 11 pm onward. 05 Still Going After 10 pm
Saturday after 10 pm: Time Warp hits its peak window between midnight and 4 am - Sven Väth, Maceo Plex, Henrik Schwarz Live anchoring the deepest hours. Lobão Luau Indoor second session 10:30 pm at Blue Note SP. Borogodó Saturday peak between 11 pm and 3 am - full samba density. D-Edge NAVE from midnight to sunrise. Casa de Francisca Salão and Porão through ~1 am. Bar Brahma Saturday samba runs to 02h. Rabo di Galo open all night. Nômade Festival closes at 22h - the Pinheiros crowd then disperses to Borogodó or D-Edge. MetrôSP all-night extension active for Time Warp on Lines 1-Azul, 2-Verde, 3-Vermelha, 15-Prata. Critical heads-up: tomorrow Sunday the cold front arrives - high drops to ~18 °C, a 10°C plunge from today.06 Plan B › Casa de Francisca - R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé. Saturday all stages: Salão 7:30 pm, Porão 9:30 pm show, Largo from 6:30 pm. Sé alternative for those skipping festivals. › Bar Brahma - Av. São João, 677, Centro. Daily Saturday samba 11h–02h. The Caetano corner. The Centro constant since 1948. › Rabo di Galo - Rosewood São Paulo, R. Haddock Lobo, 1571, Cerqueira César. Cocktails from 7 pm. The civilised post-Lobão close, 7-minute walk from Blue Note SP. › In Rio tonight: Shakira free at Copacabana - "Todo Mundo no Rio." Vintage Culture warms 17h45 (yes, the same Vintage Culture from Time Warp Day 2 tonight in SP - Brazilian DJ doing both cities). Shakira on stage 21h45. ~2 million expected, R$800M economic impact. › Tomorrow Sun May 3: Time Warp official after at Praça das Artes from 8h. Nômade Festival Day 2 (Zé Ramalho, Péricles, Marcelo D2, Urias, Carol Biazin, Jotâ) 12h–22h. Laís Yasmin "Clássicos de Ouro" at Blue Note SP. Cold front: high ~18 °C. 07 Getting Around
Time Warp / Neo Química Arena: Metro Corinthians-Itaquera (Line 3-Vermelha) is the entrance - minutes on foot from the gates. No official festival parking; ride-hailing or metro. Nômade Festival / Parque Villa-Lobos: Vila Madalena (Line 2-Verde) is the closest metro at 15 minutes' walk; CPTM Hebraica-Rebouças (Line 9-Esmeralda) also viable. Park has 12h–22h schedule. MetrôSP show-night extension: Lines 1-Azul, 2-Verde, 3-Vermelha and 15-Prata stay open all night for Time Warp Day 2 desembarque. Other stops: Consolação (Line 2-Green) for Av. Paulista, Blue Note SP, Rabo di Galo. Sé and São Bento (Line 1-Blue) for Casa de Francisca. República (Line 3 / Line 4) for Bar Brahma. Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow) for Pinheiros and Borogodó. Marechal Deodoro (Line 3-Red) for D-Edge. Weather: Warm Saturday - 28 °C, 10 % rain. BUT cold front arrives Sunday - high drops to ~18 °C tomorrow, plan layers if you're staying out late and continuing into Sunday morning. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber - Saturday surge will be very hard between Itaquera and central SP late Saturday into early Sunday; use the metro where possible. Safety: São Paulo on a multi-event Saturday runs at full capacity. Itaquera around the arena is well-policed during the festival but unfamiliar territory after midnight - use the metro until the line closes. Parque Villa-Lobos area residential and well-lit. Pinheiros residential and safe.08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Itaquera (Zona Leste) Time Warp Day 2 · Sven Väth · Maceo Plex The festival closing day. Twelve hours from 6 pm. Sven Väth, Maceo Plex, Henrik Schwarz Live, Vintage Culture, BADSISTA. After at Praça das Artes from 8h Sunday. Metro Corinthians-Itaquera at the door. Alto de Pinheiros Nômade Festival · Luísa Sonza · Day 1 The open-air music day. Parque Villa-Lobos, 12h–22h. Luísa Sonza closes 20h45. Brazilian-music curation across pop, samba, forró, rap. Family-friendly until close. Metro Vila Madalena. Avenida Paulista Blue Note SP · Lobão · Improvised Acoustic The intimate room. Lobão Luau Indoor 8 pm + 10:30 pm - voice and violão, no script. Walk to Rabo di Galo (7 min) for the close. The alternative for those skipping festivals. Pinheiros / Barra Funda Borogodó · D-Edge NAVE · Saturday Peak The double-pole Saturday night. Borogodó samba peak 10 pm–3 am in Pinheiros. D-Edge NAVE from midnight in Barra Funda. Post-Nômade crowd disperses here from 22h. riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Neo Química Arena · Time Warp Brasil 2026 Day 2 · 6 pm–6 am · Sven Väth, Maceo Plex, Henrik Schwarz Live, Vintage Culture, BADSISTA · 18+ · Itaquera · Ingresse · After Sun 8h Praça das Artes. Parque Villa-Lobos · Nômade Festival 2026 Day 1 · 12h–22h · Luísa Sonza 20h45, Gaby Amarantos 19h10, João Gomes 17h25, Jorge Aragão 15h50 · 18+ · Alto de Pinheiros · Shotgun. Blue Note SP · Lobão Luau Indoor · 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Paulista · Eventim. D-Edge · NAVE · from midnight · Barra Funda · Ingresse. Ó do Borogodó · Sat samba peak 22h–03h · Pinheiros. Casa de Francisca · all stages · Sé. Bar Brahma · 11h–02h · Centro. Rabo di Galo · from 7 pm · Cerqueira César. MetrôSP Lines 1/2/3/15 open all night for Time Warp return. São Paulo nightlife Saturday May 2 2026. In Rio: Shakira free at Copacabana ("Todo Mundo no Rio") · Vintage Culture 17h45 · Shakira 21h45 · ~2 million expected. Tomorrow Sun May 3 (cold front arrives, high ~18 °C): Time Warp after at Praça das Artes from 8h. Nômade Festival Day 2 (Zé Ramalho, Péricles, Marcelo D2, Urias) 12h–22h. Laís Yasmin "Clássicos de Ouro" at Blue Note SP.
Related: São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Friday, May 1, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Saturday, May 2, 2026 · São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Saturday, April 25, 2026
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