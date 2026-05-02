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Former F1 Driver And Paralympic Champion Alessandro Zanardi Dies At 60

Former F1 Driver And Paralympic Champion Alessandro Zanardi Dies At 60


2026-05-02 03:04:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Former Formula 1 driver and four-time Paralympic champion Alessandro Zanardi has died at the age of 60.

AzerNEWS reports that Zanardi passed away at the age of 60.

Zanardi lost both of his legs in a CART racing accident in 2001. Following the tragedy, he went on to achieve remarkable success in para-cycling, becoming a four-time Paralympic champion.

In Formula 1, Zanardi competed between 1991 and 1994, and later returned to the championship for the 1999 season.

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