Former F1 Driver And Paralympic Champion Alessandro Zanardi Dies At 60
Former Formula 1 driver and four-time Paralympic champion Alessandro Zanardi has died at the age of 60.
AzerNEWS reports that Zanardi passed away at the age of 60.
Zanardi lost both of his legs in a CART racing accident in 2001. Following the tragedy, he went on to achieve remarkable success in para-cycling, becoming a four-time Paralympic champion.
In Formula 1, Zanardi competed between 1991 and 1994, and later returned to the championship for the 1999 season.
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