Tripura Pushes Urban Projects, 'Pink Toilets' For Women Near Completion Across Cities

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, May 2 (IANS) The Tripura government is setting up 'pink toilets' across all urban civic bodies, including areas under the Agartala Municipal Corporation, to provide hygienic, safe and easily identifiable public washrooms for women, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday.

After reviewing ongoing urban development projects, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that construction of pink toilets in 20 urban areas across the state is nearing completion. He emphasised that such initiatives are essential for improving urban infrastructure and ensuring inclusive public amenities.

Saha directed officials to take necessary steps for proper idol disposal and to strengthen door-to-door garbage collection systems.

Stressing the importance of timely execution, he said all development projects must be completed within stipulated deadlines while maintaining high standards of quality. He also underlined the need for proper maintenance and continuous monitoring after project completion.

Highlighting the importance of efficient governance, the Chief Minister called for faster implementation of projects aimed at delivering citizen services. He also reviewed the progress of the under-construction Lighthouse Project at the Akhaura border along Bangladesh in Agartala and urged officials to expedite the work.

Saha further instructed authorities to accelerate the completion of the city hospital project to enhance healthcare access for the public.

In addition, he directed the rapid installation of CCTV cameras in urban areas to boost security and support modernisation efforts. He also emphasised the need to install railings along footpaths to improve pedestrian safety and reduce accidents.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the riverfront development project along the Gomati River in Udaipur, stressing regular maintenance of existing pump houses and the construction of new ones if required.

He advised officials of the Agartala Municipal Corporation to ensure environmentally safe disposal or recycling of idols after festivals. He reiterated the importance of maintaining regular door-to-door garbage collection and strengthening solid waste management practices.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of several major initiatives, including the Mukhyamantri Urban Development Project, Satellite Township Project, AMRUT 2.0, projects assisted by the Asian Development Bank, the Smart City Mission, city beautification initiatives, and the SASCI scheme.

Saha said timely completion of public welfare projects, along with maintaining quality standards, would reinforce the administration's accountability and commitment to the people.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Urban Development Department Secretary Milind Ramteke, Finance Department Secretary Apurba Roy, Agartala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saju Wahid A., Urban Development Director Megha Jain, Tripura Urban Planning and Development Authority Commissioner Mihir Kanti Gope, along with other senior officials.