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HPE Brings AI And Mission-Critical Workloads To Severe, Ruggedized Environments
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) HPE announces new HPE ProLiant Compute chassis and servers that are size, weight, and power (SWaP)-optimized for the edge.
HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server is enhanced to support distributed environments. The HPE ProLiant edge portfolio is validated for harsh and remote environments across retail, manufacturing, and national security-related deployments. HPE ProLiant edge servers are built to meet the highest U.S. government standards and deliver durability under real-world conditions – from extreme temperatures to dusty, hazardous environments. HOUSTON – May, 2026 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today expanded its HPE ProLiant edge portfolio for customers seeking to extend AI and mission-critical workloads to highly distributed and harsh environments. The new HPE ProLiant Compute EL2000 chassis, the foundation for two new Gen12 servers, and the enhanced HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 are part of a portfolio of resilient and secure solutions engineered for edge deployments, complex environments, and disconnected operations. Additionally, each platform is now available with an Environmental Ruggedization Option Kit ideal for harsh locations, including high- or low-altitudes, extreme temperatures, and hazardous transit. “Organizations are pushing towards the edge for AI inferencing, and remote operations, where traditional IT structures are impractical for many industries,” said Krista Satterthwaite, senior vice president and general manager, Compute, HPE.“HPE ProLiant is engineered with enterprise-grade security, right-sized performance, and a unified approach to managing and automating operations, enabling organizations to easily deploy, manage, and scale edge environments with confidence. With these next generation platforms, customers can address the complexities of edge computing more efficiently and with ruggedized performance.” Introducing New and Enhanced ProLiant Edge Platforms: The all-new HPE ProLiant Compute EL2000 chassis is purpose-built for some of the most rugged and size, weight, and power (SWaP)-constrained environments in national security, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications. The platform is based on Intel Xeon 6 processors, ideal for demanding edge environments. Supporting up to two HPE ProLiant Compute EL220 Gen12 servers or one EL240 Gen12 server, the chassis helps deliver rugged performance and modular flexibility. The new servers, available only with the HPE ProLiant Compute EL2000, features:
HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server is enhanced to support distributed environments. The HPE ProLiant edge portfolio is validated for harsh and remote environments across retail, manufacturing, and national security-related deployments. HPE ProLiant edge servers are built to meet the highest U.S. government standards and deliver durability under real-world conditions – from extreme temperatures to dusty, hazardous environments. HOUSTON – May, 2026 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today expanded its HPE ProLiant edge portfolio for customers seeking to extend AI and mission-critical workloads to highly distributed and harsh environments. The new HPE ProLiant Compute EL2000 chassis, the foundation for two new Gen12 servers, and the enhanced HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 are part of a portfolio of resilient and secure solutions engineered for edge deployments, complex environments, and disconnected operations. Additionally, each platform is now available with an Environmental Ruggedization Option Kit ideal for harsh locations, including high- or low-altitudes, extreme temperatures, and hazardous transit. “Organizations are pushing towards the edge for AI inferencing, and remote operations, where traditional IT structures are impractical for many industries,” said Krista Satterthwaite, senior vice president and general manager, Compute, HPE.“HPE ProLiant is engineered with enterprise-grade security, right-sized performance, and a unified approach to managing and automating operations, enabling organizations to easily deploy, manage, and scale edge environments with confidence. With these next generation platforms, customers can address the complexities of edge computing more efficiently and with ruggedized performance.” Introducing New and Enhanced ProLiant Edge Platforms: The all-new HPE ProLiant Compute EL2000 chassis is purpose-built for some of the most rugged and size, weight, and power (SWaP)-constrained environments in national security, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications. The platform is based on Intel Xeon 6 processors, ideal for demanding edge environments. Supporting up to two HPE ProLiant Compute EL220 Gen12 servers or one EL240 Gen12 server, the chassis helps deliver rugged performance and modular flexibility. The new servers, available only with the HPE ProLiant Compute EL2000, features:
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Scalability from 8 up to 144 Intel Xeon 6 cores
Support for space-saving CPU Thermal Design Power up to 350 watts to achieve higher performance
Reliable operation in extreme temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius, as well as up to 95% humidity, and
Durability in environments with heavy vibration from aircraft or ground vehicles, environmental contaminants, and electromagnetic interference (EMI)
Available with NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 or NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs (only on EL240 Gen12 server)
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U.S. national security standards that validate a server's survivability against real-world stresses like extreme temperatures and high- or low-altitudes. HPE's Environmental Ruggedization Option Kit enables systems to meet these requirements across vibration and shock conditions.
U.S. national security standards that test a system for electromagnetic interference (EMI) protection and ensure reliable operation amid electromagnetic interference.
Telecom network equipment standards that support 5G core and radio access network (RAN) infrastructure designed for five-nines (99.999%) availability in unattended environments.
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The edge does not forgive data center thinking [Blog]
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The HPE ProLiant Compute EL2000 chassis and HPE ProLiant Compute EL220 and EL240 Gen12 servers will be available later in 2026.
The enhanced HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 and the Environmental Ruggedization Option Kit are available today.
The HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 Server Premier Solution for Azure Local will be available May 2026.
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