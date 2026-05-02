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Rising Energy Costs Drive Inflation Higher in Germany
(MENAFN) Higher energy prices, linked to continuing tensions in the Middle East, are still contributing to rising consumer costs in Germany, according to official data released on Wednesday.
The nation’s yearly inflation rate increased to 2.9% in April, compared with 2.7% in March, as reported by federal statistical office Destatis. This indicates a renewed upward movement in overall price levels across the economy.
Energy costs climbed sharply by 10.1% during the month, described as "the largest increase in energy prices since February 2023 (+19.1% on February 2022)." Meanwhile, the inflation rate excluding food and energy—known as core inflation—stood at 2.3% in Germany for April.
The nation’s yearly inflation rate increased to 2.9% in April, compared with 2.7% in March, as reported by federal statistical office Destatis. This indicates a renewed upward movement in overall price levels across the economy.
Energy costs climbed sharply by 10.1% during the month, described as "the largest increase in energy prices since February 2023 (+19.1% on February 2022)." Meanwhile, the inflation rate excluding food and energy—known as core inflation—stood at 2.3% in Germany for April.
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