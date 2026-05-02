Australia To Display Censored Afghanistan War Crimes Report In Canberra

Australian media report that a censored version of the Brereton Report will be displayed at the Australian War Memorial as part of a new Afghanistan gallery opening in June.

The exhibit is part of a major redevelopment project and aims to present a more complete narrative of Australia's military involvement, including controversial and sensitive aspects of the mission.

The Brereton Report, released in 2020, found credible evidence that Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 Afghan civilians and detainees across 23 separate incidents during the conflict.

Officials say the gallery will acknowledge these findings while also recognizing the broader service of Australian troops, seeking to balance accountability with commemoration.

Australia's military deployment to Afghanistan formed part of the broader international mission following the September 11 attacks, with forces operating alongside U.S.-led coalitions for nearly two decades.

In recent years, public debate in Australia has intensified over accountability for alleged war crimes, transparency in military conduct, and how such actions should be represented in national institutions.

The case of Ben Roberts-Smith, a highly decorated former soldier accused of multiple unlawful killings, has drawn significant attention, although he denies the allegations and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Museum officials say the exhibition aims to help visitors better understand the complexities and consequences of the conflict, including its human and ethical dimensions.