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Mali Opens Probe Into April 25 Attacks Involving Military, Political Figures
(MENAFN) Authorities in Mali have launched a formal military investigation into the April 25 attacks, with early findings suggesting possible involvement of both current and former members of the armed forces as well as political actors, according to reports.
The announcement was made by the prosecutor of the republic at the Military Tribunal in Bamako, who said the attacks targeted multiple positions belonging to Malian defense and security forces, including sites in Bamako and Kati, as well as the residence of Defense Minister Sadio Camara.
According to the statement, investigators have gathered what they described as substantial evidence indicating the possible involvement of certain military personnel, dismissed soldiers, or individuals awaiting dismissal in the planning and execution of the coordinated assaults.
The prosecutor also pointed to alleged links with political figures, naming Oumar Mariko as among those under scrutiny for possible involvement.
Authorities further confirmed the participation of Alassane Diallo, also known as Abedi, a former soldier who was killed during clashes related to the attack on Kati, with several others identified as suspected co-conspirators or accomplices, including both active-duty and retired military personnel.
Officials said that some arrests have already been made, while additional suspects remain at large as the investigation continues, according to reports.
The announcement was made by the prosecutor of the republic at the Military Tribunal in Bamako, who said the attacks targeted multiple positions belonging to Malian defense and security forces, including sites in Bamako and Kati, as well as the residence of Defense Minister Sadio Camara.
According to the statement, investigators have gathered what they described as substantial evidence indicating the possible involvement of certain military personnel, dismissed soldiers, or individuals awaiting dismissal in the planning and execution of the coordinated assaults.
The prosecutor also pointed to alleged links with political figures, naming Oumar Mariko as among those under scrutiny for possible involvement.
Authorities further confirmed the participation of Alassane Diallo, also known as Abedi, a former soldier who was killed during clashes related to the attack on Kati, with several others identified as suspected co-conspirators or accomplices, including both active-duty and retired military personnel.
Officials said that some arrests have already been made, while additional suspects remain at large as the investigation continues, according to reports.
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