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Zelenskyy Announces Army Overhaul with Major Soldier Pay Raise
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Friday the rollout of a sweeping military reform initiative that includes a substantial increase in troop compensation, with full implementation targeted for June.
Posting on social media platform X, Zelenskyy said the reform's core pillars had been agreed upon over the past month, with remaining details to be finalized before the end of May.
"In June, the reform will begin – and the first results must already be delivered in June, particularly in the area of financial support for soldiers, sergeants, and commanders of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.
The president set a clear mandate for compensation restructuring. "The minimum level must be at least 30,000 (Ukrainian) hryvnias for non-combat positions. For combat positions, it should be several times higher," he said, emphasizing that frontline duties, battlefield experience, and operational effectiveness "must guarantee increased pay."
Zelenskyy also announced specialized contracts for infantry troops, offering payments between 250,000 and 400,000 Ukrainian hryvnias, "depending on the execution of combat missions."
On personnel management, he said: "Approaches to staffing our units and managing personnel will be changed. I have instructed that the contract system in the Defense Forces be strengthened so that, by expanding the contract component, defined service duration terms are ensured and – starting already this year – a phased discharge from service becomes possible for those who were mobilized earlier, based on clear time-based criteria."
Posting on social media platform X, Zelenskyy said the reform's core pillars had been agreed upon over the past month, with remaining details to be finalized before the end of May.
"In June, the reform will begin – and the first results must already be delivered in June, particularly in the area of financial support for soldiers, sergeants, and commanders of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.
The president set a clear mandate for compensation restructuring. "The minimum level must be at least 30,000 (Ukrainian) hryvnias for non-combat positions. For combat positions, it should be several times higher," he said, emphasizing that frontline duties, battlefield experience, and operational effectiveness "must guarantee increased pay."
Zelenskyy also announced specialized contracts for infantry troops, offering payments between 250,000 and 400,000 Ukrainian hryvnias, "depending on the execution of combat missions."
On personnel management, he said: "Approaches to staffing our units and managing personnel will be changed. I have instructed that the contract system in the Defense Forces be strengthened so that, by expanding the contract component, defined service duration terms are ensured and – starting already this year – a phased discharge from service becomes possible for those who were mobilized earlier, based on clear time-based criteria."
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