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Lebanon Reports Heavy Casualties from Ongoing Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) The number of people killed in Lebanon since the beginning of Israeli military operations on March 2 has risen to 2,618, while 8,094 others have been wounded, according to figures released Friday by the country’s Health Ministry, as stated by reports.
Officials also indicated that within the past day alone, 32 individuals lost their lives and 74 sustained injuries due to ongoing Israeli strikes.
The escalation began after Israel initiated a campaign in Lebanon following retaliatory actions by Hezbollah tied to tensions involving Iran, leading to the displacement of more than one million residents, according to reports.
Although a ceasefire lasting 10 days took effect on April 17 and was later prolonged until May 17, reports indicate that violations continue on a daily basis, including aerial bombardments and the destruction of residential structures.
Israel also continues to enforce what it refers to as a “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon, stating that the measure is aimed at preventing attacks from Hezbollah. A prior truce agreement had been reached in November 2024.
Officials also indicated that within the past day alone, 32 individuals lost their lives and 74 sustained injuries due to ongoing Israeli strikes.
The escalation began after Israel initiated a campaign in Lebanon following retaliatory actions by Hezbollah tied to tensions involving Iran, leading to the displacement of more than one million residents, according to reports.
Although a ceasefire lasting 10 days took effect on April 17 and was later prolonged until May 17, reports indicate that violations continue on a daily basis, including aerial bombardments and the destruction of residential structures.
Israel also continues to enforce what it refers to as a “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon, stating that the measure is aimed at preventing attacks from Hezbollah. A prior truce agreement had been reached in November 2024.
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