Realuminate Launches All-In-One Business Suite Designed To Simplify Operations And Drive Long-Term Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) Business management is more complicated now than ever because of the increased number of components that have been added to the mix. As a result of uncoordinated tools, repetitive workloads, and continued pressure to grow, many business managers, regardless of the type of business they manage, have been seeking a better solution. REALuminate is the solution!







A business suite was successfully released this week by a software company based in Charlotte. The business suite will serve as a single platform for business operations, replacing the current model that uses multiple systems, slowing business professionals' performance. The solution combines many known real estate productivity platforms into a single dashboard; these same platforms (REALsuite and Skyslope) are then consolidated into a unified dashboard system that also allows users with access to the platform to control their daily business operations.

This software provides lead generation, customer relationship management, transaction coordination, and website management in a single subscription. The user no longer needs to log in to different systems to handle these tasks, as everything now occurs through a single interface designed to help users reduce time spent on administrative tasks. Companies across many industries can use this suite, but its best features are tailored to the real estate industry.

AI enables real estate agents to gather sales leads, locate FSBO (For Sale By Owner) listings, track leads at risk of foreclosure, and run automated marketing campaigns. This platform also includes free tools for branding, digital signature capabilities, full disclosure management, and the ability to track brokerage agents. According to the company, uniting these tools under a single subscription saves users hundreds of dollars a month versus obtaining them from multiple providers.

The design of the building considers growth; as the client's business expands, so does the platform, which eliminates the need for them to purchase new software at each stage of development. REALuminate claims that their ability to grow is what separates them from other companies because professionals of all levels can utilize the same suite without having to outgrow it.

Like technical support, support is also important to the company's value proposition. In addition to traditional technical support, REALuminate also has a team of concierge professionals who can help with any issue 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. These concierge professionals are either real estate agents or real estate brokers with vast experience in real estate, so not only are they able to troubleshoot, but also teach, research, and provide strategic assistance based on current and emerging technology trends, while understanding the real estate market.

Early adoption has been promising. Professionals from Denver to Miami have reported measurable improvements in their day-to-day workflows, specifically citing the platform's CRM, lead management tools, and dashboard organization as standout features.

The company presents its platform as not only for productivity purposes but as an infrastructure to develop long-lasting professional legacies. According to REALuminate, superior operational systems will attract top-level talent and ultimately lead to faster development and stronger market positioning through the years."Professionals shouldn't have to choose between running their business and growing it," the company stated. "REALuminate was built so they can do both."The platform is now available via a monthly subscription model.

About REALuminate

Composite Business Management Solutions, Inc. provides Real Estate CRM business management solutions built by business experts from multiple trades into one consolidated, easy-to-use solution. All the tools have been consolidated onto one single easy-to-use platform with a subscription-based pricing model. The combined technology will help build a more streamlined workflow, increase productivity, and support businesses' ability to achieve scalable enterprise growth.





