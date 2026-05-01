Thirty-Six Children Remain In Mandatory Evacuation Zone In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported during an online briefing by Yuliia Ryzhakova, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration's Children's Services Department, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“In the areas where mandatory evacuation of children has been ordered-along with their parents, guardians, or other legal representatives-a total of 36 children in 30 families remain in four settlements across four territorial communities,” Ryzhakova said.

According to her, as of today, the largest number remains in certain districts of the city of Sloviansk-22 children in 19 families.

The Regional Military Administration representative noted that over the past week, 22 children from 16 families were forcibly evacuated from the region, and since the beginning of April, a total of 100 children from 76 families have been evacuated.

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As reported by Ukrinform, the forced evacuation of children and their families in the Donetsk region began on April 7, 2023.

As of April 15, there were 55 children in the compulsory evacuation zone in Donetsk region.

Photo: National Police