Crypto Capital Split: Investors Fail To Reach Consensus

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto markets are pulling in competing directions as major industrial shifts unfold beneath the surface. A leading mining operator is reimagining its business model around artificial intelligence infrastructure, even as another miner doubles down on Ether holdings despite sizeable paper losses. At the same time, stablecoins are swelling in supply while on-chain activity cools, hinting at capital staying put rather than deploying. On the institutional front, tokenized Treasurys are moving closer to mainstream use as collateral, with OKX linking arms with BlackRock and Standard Chartered to offer regulated, yield-bearing assets as margin. The week's developments sketch a market that is fragmenting into distinct narratives about risk, opportunity and the deployment of crypto capital.

Analysts are watching a shift in how crypto-native companies generate growth, with Bernstein highlighting a potential pivot from traditional mining toward AI-focused data-center capacity. In a new report, Bernstein argues that IREN's access to large-scale energy infrastructure could position the company to support high-performance computing workloads tied to artificial intelligence, suggesting the AI cloud business could become a dominant revenue driver over time. The analysis frames IREN's path as a broader industry reallocation from cycle-driven mining profits to diversified workloads that align with compute demand in AI and data processing. The report estimates a potential multibillion-dollar trajectory for IREN's AI cloud segment, with a valuation around $3.7 billion in the scenario outlined by Bernstein. This shift accompanies IREN's ongoing data-center expansion and financing activity aimed at sustaining the transition beyond crypto mining.

Bernstein envisions IREN pivoting from Bitcoin mining to a dedicated AI cloud business, leveraging large-scale energy infrastructure to support AI compute workloads, with a potential $3.7 billion valuation for the new segment. BitMine has added another 101,000 ETH to its balance sheet, bringing total exposure to roughly $17.6 billion and reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of Ether, even as unrealized losses exceed $6.5 billion. Stablecoins show a paradox: supply surpasses $305 billion while transfer activity declines about 19% to around $8.3 trillion; inflows into USDT and USDC dominate, with some outflows from USDe and PYUSD. Institutional collateral innovation progresses as OKX integrates BlackRock 's tokenized US Treasuries fund, BUIDL, into a framework with Standard Chartered, enabling posting as margin while assets remain in custody. The market mood remains bifurcated: capital seems to be accumulating in select assets, while uncertainty about the next macro and regulatory catalyst keeps deployment cautious.

Key takeawaysIREN's AI cloud ambition gains traction amid shifting mining economics

In a market where four-year mining cycles have conditioned investor expectations, IREN's strategic reorientation toward AI-focused infrastructure illustrates a broader industry recalibration. Bernstein's new assessment highlights the advantage of owning and operating energy-intensive data-center assets that can host AI training and inference workloads. The argument is simple: as compute demand grows, the economic appeal of owning scalable, energy-proximate capacity increases, potentially unlocking a new growth engine that sits alongside or even supersedes traditional crypto mining profits. The report suggests that IREN's AI cloud business could evolve into a multibillion-dollar venture, supported by its ongoing expansion of data-center capacity and access to large-scale energy infrastructure. While mining remains part of the portfolio, the emphasis appears to be on sustaining long-run compute demand through AI workloads, a trend the report frames as increasingly relevant for miners seeking resilience amid cyclical volatility. For readers seeking the Bernstein framing, see the summary here: Bernstein sees IREN pivoting from Bitcoin mining to a $3.7B AI cloud business.

What this matters for investors and builders is twofold. First, it highlights how the crypto ecosystem is intersecting with the broader AI infrastructure boom, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape for data-center operators and energy buyers. Second, it signals that a successful transition will hinge on financing orchestration and the ability to scale infrastructure in a way that supports compute-intensive workloads while managing energy costs and grid considerations. If IREN can translate its energy-scale advantages into reliable AI compute capacity, the company could redefine its valuation and strategic position in a market that has historically rewarded mining-specific metrics.

BitMine's ETH accumulation continues to diverge from profitability metrics

BitMine's latest balance-sheet maneuver reinforces the ongoing tension between aggressive asset accumulation and the reality of market prices. The company added another 101,000 Ether to its holdings, solidifying its status as the single largest corporate holder of ETH and underscoring a strategy of prolonged accumulation despite a challenging price backdrop. In total, BitMine's ETH position is now valued at roughly $17.6 billion, a scale of exposure that emphasizes the company's long-duration bet on Ether's upside potential. However, the position is significantly underwater from an unrealized-loss perspective, with estimates exceeding $6.5 billion. DropsTab data indicate BitMine bought ETH at an average price around $2,248.55, versus the current price near $3,621.34, illustrating how timing and price volatility compound the drawdown on a large, behind-the-scenes treasury strategy.

The implications extend beyond BitMine's balance sheet. Corporate treasuries concentrated in a single asset-ETH in this case-underscore risk considerations for balance-sheet management in crypto-native firms. While the trend points to confidence in Ether's long-term value proposition, it also raises questions about diversification, liquidity planning, and risk controls when large positions are held as long-term strategic bets. As the crypto ecosystem evolves, investors and counterparties will parse how such concentration impacts funding flexibility, collateral dynamics, and the resilience of corporate treasuries during downturns.

Stablecoins expand in supply as on-chain activity slows

Stablecoins continue to accumulate on balance sheets, with total supply surpassing $305 billion as the on-chain velocity of transfers retreats. Data from RWA show total stablecoin transfer volume slipping about 19% in the past month, totaling roughly $8.3 trillion even as the market broadly expanded. The juxtaposition suggests a growing pool of liquidity held in stablecoins that is not being rapidly deployed across chains, effectively creating a cushion of capital that can be mobilized when timing and catalysts align. On a currency-by-currency basis, inflows leaned toward USD-backed tokens, with Tether's USDT leading with roughly $3.6 billion in net inflows, followed by USDC; some stablecoins such as USDe and PayPal 's PYUSD recorded outflows. The dynamic points to a“hold and wait” phase among users and institutions, rather than immediate deployment into new protocols or assets.

For market watchers, the takeaway is that stablecoins remain a large liquidity reservoir, even as activity cools. If macro conditions improve or new on-chain use cases emerge, those idle dollars could swing into action, potentially catalyzing liquidity and turnover across DeFi and cross-chain ecosystems. The resilience of stablecoins as a funding layer is undeniable, but the pace of actual utilization remains a key variable to watch.

OKX expands collateral capabilities with tokenized Treasurys

On the institutional collateral front, OKX has integrated BlackRock's tokenized US Treasuries fund, BUIDL, into its trading framework. The arrangement, developed in collaboration with Standard Chartered, enables clients to post this yield-bearing Treasury asset as margin while the fund remains in regulated custody with the bank. The setup represents a substantial shift in how collateral can function on crypto exchanges: rather than immobilized cash or idle stablecoins, institutions can leverage a Treasury-backed asset that generates yield while supporting trading activity. In practice, the treasury collateral may stay under off-exchange custody with Standard Chartered, while OKX mirrors the exposure for on-exchange trading, a structure designed to reduce counterparty risk without interrupting execution. The move signals growing interoperability between traditional finance and crypto markets, as regulated custody and risk controls are integrated into exchange-level margin facilities.

The trend toward tokenized Treasuries as collateral aligns with a broader push to bridge DeFi and TradFi, enabling more capital-efficient financing while preserving regulatory guardrails. As more traditional institutions participate in crypto markets through regulated instruments and custody arrangements, readers should monitor how such structures evolve in terms of liquidity, risk management, and the potential for broader adoption across other exchanges and asset classes.

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Notes: This article synthesizes reporting and data from Bernstein, DropsTab, RWA, and industry coverage of OKX's collaboration with BlackRock and Standard Chartered. All figures are those cited by the cited sources and reflect published estimates and data points available at the time of writing.

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