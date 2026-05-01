Sabesp Hires Bradesco To Prepare R$10 Billion Copasa Bid In Brazil

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

-São Paulo water utility Sabesp has hired Bradesco to prepare a potential bid for Copasa, the state-owned sanitation company of Minas Gerais, in a move that signals serious commitment to a cross-state acquisition.

-Aegea Saneamento - backed by Itaúsa and Singapore's GIC - is also evaluating a competing offer, setting up a head-to-head between Brazil's two largest water operators for the Minas Gerais asset.

-Copasa has a market capitalization of roughly R$19.6 billion, and Minas Gerais could raise more than R$10 billion from the sale of its 50.03% stake under the privatization framework.

Deep Dive Sabesp Copasa Background → Brazil's largest sanitation company just hired its banker - and the decision shifts the Copasa privatization from corporate-strategy speculation to a concrete bidding war.

The Sabesp Copasa bid moved into a more concrete phase Thursday after Bloomberg reported that the recently privatized São Paulo water utility hired Bradesco to advise on a potential acquisition of the Minas Gerais state sanitation company. The move signals expansion intent beyond Sabesp's home state, in a sector now consolidating under the 2020 sanitation regulatory framework.

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Aegea Saneamento - backed by Itaúsa, the investment arm of the Itaú group, and Singapore sovereign fund GIC - is also evaluating an offer. Talks are still in progress and Sabesp has not committed to a final bid. Sabesp and Aegea declined to comment, while Bradesco did not respond to a request for comment.

What the Sabesp Copasa Bid Targets

Copasa's market capitalization stands at roughly R$19.6 billion, with the state of Minas Gerais holding 50.03%. Under the privatization framework, the state may retain at most 5% along with a golden share that grants veto rights, and could raise more than R$10 billion through the sale. The sale uses a follow-on offering structure, with a "reference investor" allowed to acquire up to 30% of shares before the offer and increase that to 45% during it.

Copasa published a manual for the preliminary phase of selecting that reference investor, with full privatization expected over the second half of 2026. The renewal of the Belo Horizonte concession in late April removed the largest single contractual risk and unlocked the auction calendar. Belo Horizonte alone accounts for roughly 40% of Copasa revenue, so the renewed contract directly affects the asset's valuation.

Why the Sabesp Copasa Bid Makes Strategic Sense

Sabesp completed its own privatization in 2024 with Equatorial Energia as reference investor, and CEO Carlos Piani has consistently signaled appetite for inorganic growth. "When we look at inorganic opportunities, we try to focus on big deals - size matters for us," Piani said in a recent earnings call. Industry analysts have not ruled out a possible merger of the São Paulo and Minas Gerais operations, which would unite the two largest water companies in Brazil's southeast.

Sabesp's balance sheet supports a major acquisition - the company's net leverage is comparatively low, giving it room to take on debt to finance the deal. Sabesp also delivered its 2026 universalization target ahead of schedule and operates under a São Paulo state framework that brought forward national targets from 2033 to 2029, evidence of operational discipline that strengthens its case to the Minas Gerais state government.

What the Sabesp Copasa Bid Means for Sanitation Consolidation

Aegea is the largest private operator in Brazil, serving roughly 39 million people across more than 800 municipalities, and its GIC backing provides deep-pocketed competition. Bidders have asked the Minas Gerais government to include a "right to match" clause that would let strategic investors equal market prices in the second-phase offer. The clause would address a critique of the 2024 Sabesp privatization, where Equatorial bought 15% at R$67 and the state was forced to sell additional tranches at the same price even after the stock rallied.

For investors tracking Brazil's infrastructure consolidation, the Sabesp-Aegea contest is the cleanest test yet of whether the 2020 sanitation framework can deliver the universalization-by-2033 target. Brazil's R$700 billion sanitation investment gap is far larger than any single deal, but a successful Copasa transaction would set the template for similar privatizations in other states. The final auction edict is expected over the second quarter, and the binding-offer phase will reveal whether Sabesp or Aegea is best positioned to lead the next stage of Brazilian water consolidation.

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