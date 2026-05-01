Jack Reid is a PhD candidate at the University of Limerick. His work is primarily concerned with queer and feminist approaches to contemporary Irish literature. His current research analyses queer Irish poetry from an Environmental Humanities perspective, exploring the work of writers like Mary Dorcey, Seán Hewitt, and Colette Bryce. He is also a published poet.

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