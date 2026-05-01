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Jack Reid

Jack Reid


2026-05-01 03:06:19
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in Irish literature, University of Limerick
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Jack Reid is a PhD candidate at the University of Limerick. His work is primarily concerned with queer and feminist approaches to contemporary Irish literature. His current research analyses queer Irish poetry from an Environmental Humanities perspective, exploring the work of writers like Mary Dorcey, Seán Hewitt, and Colette Bryce. He is also a published poet.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, University of Limerick
Education
  • 2024 University of Limerick, Masters of English

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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