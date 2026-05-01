Qatar Name Squad For AFC U-17 Asian Cup In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association has announced its squad for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026, set to take place in Saudi Arabia from May 5 to 22.

Head coach Alvaro Mejia has selected 23 players for the tournament, which features 16 teams competing for the title and qualification spots for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

Qatar, champions in 1990, have been drawn in Group B alongside Japan, Indonesia and China.

They open their campaign against Japan on Tuesday, before facing Indonesia on May 9 and China on May 12, with all matches to be played at King Abdullah Sports City.

The top eight teams will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, to be hosted in Doha from November 19 to December 13.