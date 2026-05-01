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Key Figures 30.04.2026


2026-05-01 02:09:48
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
in CHF Performance in %
30.04.2026 MTD FYTD CYTD
NAV 285.12 2.2 2.2 1.5
Share Price 235.00 4.4 4.4 3.8
Total Net Assets (in million) 1'883
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Bundesplatz 1 CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland Tel. +41 41 710 75 77 ... hbmhealthcare Wenn Sie keine Mitteilungen von HBM Healthcare Investments mehr wünschen, können Sie diese hier. Should you wish to unsubscribe from all HBM Healthcare Investments news, please here. Disclaimer:

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EQS Group

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