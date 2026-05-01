Rockbreaks Mcewen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Completes Acquisition Of Golden Lake Exploration

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of McEwen Inc. and may include paid advertising.

McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) and Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE: GLM) (OTCQB: GOLXF) announced the completion of their previously disclosed business combination by way of a statutory plan of arrangement, under which Golden Lake shareholders received 0.003876 McEwen shares for each share held. The transaction adds Golden Lake's Jewel Ridge projects in Nevada to McEwen's Gold Bar Mine Complex, supporting its strategy to expand exploration and extend mine life, while Golden Lake shares are expected to be delisted and the company to cease reporting obligations.

To view the full press release, visit

About McEwen

McEwen shares trade on both the NYSE and TSX under the ticker MUX.

McEwen provides its shareholders with exposure to a growing base of gold and silver production in addition to a very large copper development project, all in the Americas. The gold and silver mines are in prolific mineral-rich regions of the world, the Cortez Trend in Nevada, USA, the Timmins district of Ontario, Flin Flon in Manitoba and the Deseado Massif in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. McEwen is also reactivating its gold-silver El Gallo Mine in Mexico.

The Company has a 46.3% interest in McEwen Copper, which owns the large, long-life, advanced-stage Los Azules copper development project in San Juan province, Argentina – a region that hosts some of the country's largest copper deposits. According to the last financing for McEwen Copper, the implied value of McEwen's ownership interest is US$456 million (US$7.67 per share).

The Los Azules copper project is designed to be one of the world's first regenerative copper mines and carbon neutral by 2038. Its Feasibility Study results were announced in the press release dated October 7, 2025.

McEwen also recently purchased 27.3% of Paragon Advanced Labs Inc., a newly listed public company that is deploying PhotonAssayTM units around the world, a technology that the Company believes is poised to become the new industry standard for assaying precious and base metals, with Paragon aiming to be one of the leading service providers.

Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen has invested over US$250 million personally and takes a salary of $1 per year, aligning his interests with shareholders. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada, a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and a winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Energy) award. His objective is to build MUX's profitability, share value and ultimately implement a dividend policy, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at

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