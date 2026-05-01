Health and wellness publication Healthful Plus has published a new review article examining the growing interest in NAD+ wellness therapies, with the publication recognizing CoreAge Rx's NAD+ Injectable as a leading product in the NAD+ injectable therapy category.

The article, published on Healthful Plus, explores how CoreAge Rx's physician-guided telehealth platform is expanding access to longevity-focused wellness therapies through its NAD+ Injectable treatment. The review discusses the therapy's delivery method, potential wellness applications, physician oversight model, and growing interest in mitochondrial support and healthy aging solutions.

According to the published review, CoreAge Rx's NAD+ Injectable is designed as part of a broader“Brain + Body Energy Protocol” focused on supporting cellular energy production, cognitive performance, and metabolic wellness through direct systemic delivery of Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+).

NAD+ Injectable is administered through intramuscular or subcutaneous injection and is intended to provide rapid absorption and high bioavailability. CoreAge Rx states that NAD+ plays a critical role in mitochondrial function, DNA repair, metabolic regulation, and healthy cellular aging. The company also notes that natural NAD+ levels decline with age, which may contribute to fatigue, cognitive decline, inflammation, and reduced metabolic efficiency.

The Healthful Plus review highlights several areas associated with the therapy, including support for:



Cellular energy production

Mitochondrial efficiency

Cognitive performance and mental clarity

Physical stamina and endurance

DNA repair and cellular resilience Healthy aging and long-term wellness support

The article further notes that CoreAge Rx positions the therapy within a physician-guided wellness framework rather than as a standalone wellness product. Patients complete an online health assessment that is reviewed by licensed physicians before treatment approval is considered. If prescribed, therapies are shipped directly to patients through the company's telehealth platform.

Healthful Plus also highlighted the therapy's injectable delivery method as a distinguishing feature, noting that injection-based administration bypasses digestive processing for more direct systemic absorption.

According to information referenced in the review, the therapy may also work synergistically with broader wellness approaches such as exercise, fasting protocols, Metformin, and Rapamycin-focused longevity strategies.

The published review additionally referenced Trustpilot feedback cited by the company. Reviewers reportedly praised the platform's physician responsiveness, accessibility, and patient communication experience.

CoreAge Rx's NAD+ Injectable is currently available through the company's physician-guided telehealth platform starting at $299 for a one-month supply.

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About CoreAge Rx

CoreAge Rx is a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform focused on physician-guided wellness, metabolic support, and longevity-focused therapies. The company offers digital access to wellness treatments designed to support energy, recovery, cognitive performance, and healthy aging through a remote physician-supervised care model.

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