UN Extends South Sudan Peacekeeping Mission For One Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution extending the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for one year, while reducing troop levels.

The resolution was passed with 13 votes in favor, with China and Russia abstaining.

Under the resolution, the ceiling for peacekeeping forces will be reduced to 12,500 troops, down from 17,000, in addition to around 2,100 police personnel.

The mission will continue its mandate to protect civilians, prevent the escalation of violence in South Sudan, and support the implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan.