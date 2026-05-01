Dubai Jobs: 131 Vacancies At Emirates Salary, Eligibility Of Top Positions Explained

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emirates, the world's largest international airline, is expanding its fleet further by adding hundreds of aircraft in the coming years. This will lead to more vacancies in categories like cabin crew, pilot, engineer and support services, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline, said in November 2025.

There are about 124,000 employees within the Emirates Group currently. The airline plans to target 5,000 pilots in the next 8 to 10 years, Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and COO of Emirates Airline, said recently.

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The expansion in fleet comes as good news for aspirants who want to want to grow their career with the airline. At the moment, Dubai's flagship carrier has 131 vacancies listed on their website.

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Here's a list of some of the most coveted positions which offer comprehensive pay and benefits package alongwith opportunities for you to explore the world.

To become one of their A350 or A380 Captains, you will need a minimum of 7,000 hours total flying time in multi-crew, multi-engine aircraft (only time in the operating seat of a turboprop and/or turbojet aircraft is counted; simulator time is excluded).

Salary and benefits

Captains enjoy a tax-free annual total package of up to Dh1,185,000. This includes:

Annual take-home cash: Dh575,000, comprising annualised basic salary and flying pay Monthly take-home cash: Dh48,000, based on an average of 85 flying hours Company-provided accommodation with utilities Education allowance of Dh52,250 for primary and Dh79,750 for secondary education (up to 3 children) Annual leave entitlement of 42 calendar days Confirmed annual leave tickets for you and your dependents in Business class, upgradeable to First Class Access to Emirates Platinum card offering exclusive retail, leisure and services discounts Concessional travel benefits for you and eligible dependents in all classes of cabin Provident (pension) scheme employer contribution Comprehensive medical, life, and accident insurance, loss of medical license insurance Eligibility for an annual profit share based on company performance

Eligibility:

Minimum 7,000 hrs total flying time (excluding P3, rotary and single/multi-engine piston aircraft) Minimum 150 hrs in past 12 months on Airbus FBW as a Captain A valid ICAO ATPL with a matching Authority Class 1 Medical ICAO English level 5 or above For A380: Minimum of 3,000 hours PIC on Airbus FBW wide-body (A330/A340/A350/A380) You must currently be flying on Airbus FBW wide-body as a Captain For A350: Minimum of 3,000 hours PIC on any Airbus FBW (A320/A330/A340/A350/A380) You must currently be flying on Airbus FBW as a Captain

How to apply:

You can apply online via their website. You need to attach these documents to your application:

CV Passport ATPL with the type-rating for the aircraft you currently fly Class 1 medical certificate with no limitations (except visual corrections)

Cabin Crew

Probably the most glamorous role on the roster, Emirates spells out what qualities they look for in their cabin crew. You need a "a personality that shines, the ability to adapt to any situation and make people feel at ease."

"As the face of Emirates, you'll be the person customers turn to for help and direction when they fly with us, so you need to be friendly, observant and able to provide the right support," the job description says.

Being a member of the cabin crew is much more than a service role as safety is of highest priority. A cabin crew member has to lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. The crew is trained in all this at Emirates' state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

Eligibility:

More than a year's experience in hospitality/customer service A positive attitude and the natural ability to provide excellent service in a team environment, dealing with people from many cultures Minimum qualification high school graduate (Grade 12) Fluent in written and spoken English (ability to speak another language is an advantage) At least 160cm tall and can reach 212 cm while standing on tiptoes, to enable you to reach emergency equipment on all aircraft types No visible tattoos while you're in Emirates cabin crew uniform (without covering them with bandages or cosmetics) Meet the UAE's employment visa requirements as you'll be based in Dubai

How to apply:

Before clicking the Apply button, please keep the following documents ready to submit with your application:

Recent CV in English Recent photo

Salary and benefits

The pay is made up of three components: a fixed basic salary, an hourly pay for operated flights and an overseas meal allowance.

Basic salary: Dh4,980/month Flying Pay: Dh69.60/hour based on avg. 80-100 hours / month Average Total Pay: Dh11,244/month

This position allows you to join as an Airbus First Officer on an enhanced salary package with an accelerated command upgrade scenario. The candidate needs to operate the right-hand seat for a minimum of 700 stick hours and successfully complete two Evidence Based Training (EBT) recurrent training modules to be eligible for accelerated command.

Salary and Benefits Package: You can enjoy a tax-free annual total package of up to Dh970,000. This includes:

Annual take-home cash: Dh445,000, comprising annualised basic salary and flying pay Monthly take-home cash: Dh 37,100, based on an average of 85 flying hours Company-provided accommodation with utilities Education allowance of Dh52,250 for primary and Dh79,750 for secondary education (up to 3 children) Annual leave entitlement of 42 calendar days Confirmed annual leave tickets for you and your dependents, upgradeable to Business Class Access to Emirates Platinum card offering exclusive retail, leisure and services discounts Concessional travel benefits for you and eligible dependents Provident (pension) scheme employer contribution Comprehensive medical, life, and accident insurance Eligibility for an annual profit share based on company performance

Eligibility:

Minimum of 5,000 hours total flying time (excluding P3, rotary and single/multi-engine piston aircraft) Minimum of 2,000 hours command time on Boeing/ Airbus FBW types Minimum 1,000 hours Airbus FBW Airbus FBW type flown within the past 3 years Minimum 150 hours in past 12 months on Airbus FBW/Boeing Valid ICAO ATPL with matching Authority Class 1 Medical ICAO English Level 5 or above

How to apply:

Make sure you attach these documents to your online application:

CV Passport ATPL with the type-rating for the aircraft you currently fly Class 1 medical certificate with no limitations (except visual corrections)

First Officer

To join Emirates as a First Officer, you have to be a motivated and technically proficient pilot who delivers excellence, willing to working in a fast-paced environment and quickly develop alongside a team of professionals with diverse skills, expertise, and knowledge from all over the world.

Salary and benefits: First Officers are offered a tax-free annual total package of up to Dh900,000. This includes:

Annual take-home cash: Dh385,000, comprising annualised basic salary and flying pay Monthly take-home cash: Dh32,100, based on an average of 85 flying hours Company-provided accommodation with utilities Education allowance of Dh52,250 for primary and Dh79,750 for secondary education (up to 3 children) Annual leave entitlement of 42 calendar days Confirmed annual leave tickets for you and your dependents, upgradeable to Business Class Access to Emirates Platinum card offering exclusive retail, leisure and services discounts Concessional travel benefits for you and eligible dependents Provident (pension) scheme employer contribution Comprehensive medical, life, and accident insurance Eligibility for an annual profit share based on company performance

Eligibility:

To become a first officer, you will need a minimum of 2,000 hours total flying time. More experienced first officers, with 4,000+ hours, can expect an enhanced salary package.

B777

Minimum of 2,000 hours total flying time on ≥ 20T Jet (excluding P3, rotary, and single/multi-engine piston aircraft) Minimum of 1,000 hours on Boeing Type Currently flying Boeing Type Minimum 150 hours within the past 12 months on type A valid ICAO ATPL & matching Authority Class 1 Medical certificate ICAO English Level 4 or above

A380 & A350:

Minimum of 2,000 hours total flying time on ≥ 50T Jet (excluding P3, rotary, and single/multi-engine piston aircraft) Minimum of 1,000 hours on Airbus FBW Currently flying Airbus FBW Minimum 150 hours within the past 12 months on type A valid ICAO ATPL & matching Authority Class 1 Medical certificate ICAO English Level 4 or above

Enhanced Package Criteria:

4,000 hours total flying time on ≥ 20T Jet (excluding P3 & rotary) Minimum of 2,000 hours total flying time on ≥ 50T Jet ICAO English Level 5 or above

Frozen ATPL:

Pilots with Frozen ATPL (CPL + ATPL Theory exams completed) can be invited for assessment on the provision that they agree to our FATPL terms and conditions.

Please make sure you attach these documents to your online application:

CV Passport ATPL with the type-rating for the aircraft you currently fly (If holding a Frozen ATPL, you are required to upload: CPL ATPL Theory Exams successfully completed) Class 1 medical certificate with no limitations (except visual corrections)

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer License (AMEL) Scholarship Programme (Emiratisation)

You can join their AMEL Scholarship for UAE nationals at the Emirates Engineering Training College in Dubai and become a skilled aircraft technician for the world's largest planes.

Approved by UAE GCAA, the AMEL programme is fully sponsored and has an approximate duration of five years, consisting of two phases:

Phase 1

Initial Training - 3 years

Candidates will go through intensive theoretical and practical training. Upon successful completion, candidates will receive a GCAA certificate from the Emirates Engineering Training College, a Higher Diploma from Emirates Aviation University, attested by Ministry of Higher Education and a Level 5 Advanced Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering issued by NQC - MOHESR.

What you will receive during this period?

Monthly salary of Dh8,665 Concessional Tickets for you and your family Medical coverage Emirates Platinum discount

Phase 2

Practical Maintenance Experience (PME) - 2 years

In this phase, candidates gain practical maintenance experience working on live aircraft. Upon completing this phase, they will qualify to apply to GCAA for the Basic Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Licence (AMEL) and will become a full-fledged Aircraft Technician.

During this period, the monthly salary progresses to:

1st year Dh21,659 2nd year Dh22,659 Upon successful completion, Dh23,697

Eligibility:

Age range of 18 to 24. Completed Grade 12 with a minimum score of 80%. Completed the National Service before joining the program. *You can start the selection process after completing high school. Be medically fit. Hold a valid UAE passport and Khulasat Al Qaid. English Fluency *You are expected to provide (post-assessment) TOEFL PBT score of 510/IBT 6.5, or an IELTS score of 6.

Selection Process:

If you meet the requirements, you will undergo the following selection process:

1. Math and Physics Tests

2. Panel Interview

3. Medical examination

Documents required to apply:

1. CV

2. Highest Education Certificate

3. Passport

4. Emirates ID

5. Khulasat Al Qaid

6. National Service completion letter (If applicable)

You can find details on more vacancies across job categories on the Emirates website.

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