Dubai Jobs: 131 Vacancies At Emirates Salary, Eligibility Of Top Positions Explained
There are about 124,000 employees within the Emirates Group currently. The airline plans to target 5,000 pilots in the next 8 to 10 years, Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and COO of Emirates Airline, said recently.Recommended For You UAE bans citizens from travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, urges those there to leave
The expansion in fleet comes as good news for aspirants who want to want to grow their career with the airline. At the moment, Dubai's flagship carrier has 131 vacancies listed on their website.
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Here's a list of some of the most coveted positions which offer comprehensive pay and benefits package alongwith opportunities for you to explore the world.Direct Entry Captain
To become one of their A350 or A380 Captains, you will need a minimum of 7,000 hours total flying time in multi-crew, multi-engine aircraft (only time in the operating seat of a turboprop and/or turbojet aircraft is counted; simulator time is excluded).
Salary and benefits
Captains enjoy a tax-free annual total package of up to Dh1,185,000. This includes:
- Annual take-home cash: Dh575,000, comprising annualised basic salary and flying pay
Monthly take-home cash: Dh48,000, based on an average of 85 flying hoursCompany-provided accommodation with utilities
Education allowance of Dh52,250 for primary and Dh79,750 for secondary education (up to 3 children)Annual leave entitlement of 42 calendar days
Confirmed annual leave tickets for you and your dependents in Business class, upgradeable to First ClassAccess to Emirates Platinum card offering exclusive retail, leisure and services discounts
Concessional travel benefits for you and eligible dependents in all classes of cabinProvident (pension) scheme employer contribution
Comprehensive medical, life, and accident insurance, loss of medical license insuranceEligibility for an annual profit share based on company performance
Eligibility:
- Minimum 7,000 hrs total flying time (excluding P3, rotary and single/multi-engine piston aircraft)
Minimum 150 hrs in past 12 months on Airbus FBW as a CaptainA valid ICAO ATPL with a matching Authority Class 1 Medical
ICAO English level 5 or aboveFor A380: Minimum of 3,000 hours PIC on Airbus FBW wide-body (A330/A340/A350/A380)
You must currently be flying on Airbus FBW wide-body as a CaptainFor A350: Minimum of 3,000 hours PIC on any Airbus FBW (A320/A330/A340/A350/A380)
You must currently be flying on Airbus FBW as a Captain
How to apply:
You can apply online via their website. You need to attach these documents to your application:
- CV
PassportATPL with the type-rating for the aircraft you currently fly
Class 1 medical certificate with no limitations (except visual corrections)
Probably the most glamorous role on the roster, Emirates spells out what qualities they look for in their cabin crew. You need a "a personality that shines, the ability to adapt to any situation and make people feel at ease."
"As the face of Emirates, you'll be the person customers turn to for help and direction when they fly with us, so you need to be friendly, observant and able to provide the right support," the job description says.
Being a member of the cabin crew is much more than a service role as safety is of highest priority. A cabin crew member has to lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. The crew is trained in all this at Emirates' state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.
Eligibility:
- More than a year's experience in hospitality/customer service
A positive attitude and the natural ability to provide excellent service in a team environment, dealing with people from many culturesMinimum qualification high school graduate (Grade 12)
Fluent in written and spoken English (ability to speak another language is an advantage)At least 160cm tall and can reach 212 cm while standing on tiptoes, to enable you to reach emergency equipment on all aircraft types
No visible tattoos while you're in Emirates cabin crew uniform (without covering them with bandages or cosmetics)Meet the UAE's employment visa requirements as you'll be based in Dubai
How to apply:
Before clicking the Apply button, please keep the following documents ready to submit with your application:
- Recent CV in English
Recent photo
Salary and benefits
The pay is made up of three components: a fixed basic salary, an hourly pay for operated flights and an overseas meal allowance.
- Basic salary: Dh4,980/month
Flying Pay: Dh69.60/hour based on avg. 80-100 hours / monthAverage Total Pay: Dh11,244/month
This position allows you to join as an Airbus First Officer on an enhanced salary package with an accelerated command upgrade scenario. The candidate needs to operate the right-hand seat for a minimum of 700 stick hours and successfully complete two Evidence Based Training (EBT) recurrent training modules to be eligible for accelerated command.
Salary and Benefits Package: You can enjoy a tax-free annual total package of up to Dh970,000. This includes:
- Annual take-home cash: Dh445,000, comprising annualised basic salary and flying pay
Monthly take-home cash: Dh 37,100, based on an average of 85 flying hoursCompany-provided accommodation with utilities
Education allowance of Dh52,250 for primary and Dh79,750 for secondary education (up to 3 children)Annual leave entitlement of 42 calendar days
Confirmed annual leave tickets for you and your dependents, upgradeable to Business ClassAccess to Emirates Platinum card offering exclusive retail, leisure and services discounts
Concessional travel benefits for you and eligible dependentsProvident (pension) scheme employer contribution
Comprehensive medical, life, and accident insuranceEligibility for an annual profit share based on company performance
Eligibility:
- Minimum of 5,000 hours total flying time (excluding P3, rotary and single/multi-engine piston aircraft)
Minimum of 2,000 hours command time on Boeing/ Airbus FBW typesMinimum 1,000 hours Airbus FBW
Airbus FBW type flown within the past 3 yearsMinimum 150 hours in past 12 months on Airbus FBW/Boeing
Valid ICAO ATPL with matching Authority Class 1 MedicalICAO English Level 5 or above
How to apply:
Make sure you attach these documents to your online application:
- CV
PassportATPL with the type-rating for the aircraft you currently fly
Class 1 medical certificate with no limitations (except visual corrections)
To join Emirates as a First Officer, you have to be a motivated and technically proficient pilot who delivers excellence, willing to working in a fast-paced environment and quickly develop alongside a team of professionals with diverse skills, expertise, and knowledge from all over the world.
Salary and benefits: First Officers are offered a tax-free annual total package of up to Dh900,000. This includes:
- Annual take-home cash: Dh385,000, comprising annualised basic salary and flying pay
Monthly take-home cash: Dh32,100, based on an average of 85 flying hoursCompany-provided accommodation with utilities
Education allowance of Dh52,250 for primary and Dh79,750 for secondary education (up to 3 children)Annual leave entitlement of 42 calendar days
Confirmed annual leave tickets for you and your dependents, upgradeable to Business ClassAccess to Emirates Platinum card offering exclusive retail, leisure and services discounts
Concessional travel benefits for you and eligible dependentsProvident (pension) scheme employer contribution
Comprehensive medical, life, and accident insuranceEligibility for an annual profit share based on company performance
Eligibility:
To become a first officer, you will need a minimum of 2,000 hours total flying time. More experienced first officers, with 4,000+ hours, can expect an enhanced salary package.
B777
- Minimum of 2,000 hours total flying time on ≥ 20T Jet (excluding P3, rotary, and single/multi-engine piston aircraft)
Minimum of 1,000 hours on Boeing TypeCurrently flying Boeing Type
Minimum 150 hours within the past 12 months on typeA valid ICAO ATPL & matching Authority Class 1 Medical certificate
ICAO English Level 4 or above
A380 & A350:
- Minimum of 2,000 hours total flying time on ≥ 50T Jet (excluding P3, rotary, and single/multi-engine piston aircraft)
Minimum of 1,000 hours on Airbus FBWCurrently flying Airbus FBW
Minimum 150 hours within the past 12 months on typeA valid ICAO ATPL & matching Authority Class 1 Medical certificate
ICAO English Level 4 or above
Enhanced Package Criteria:
- 4,000 hours total flying time on ≥ 20T Jet (excluding P3 & rotary)
Minimum of 2,000 hours total flying time on ≥ 50T JetICAO English Level 5 or above
Frozen ATPL:
Pilots with Frozen ATPL (CPL + ATPL Theory exams completed) can be invited for assessment on the provision that they agree to our FATPL terms and conditions.
Please make sure you attach these documents to your online application:
- CV
PassportATPL with the type-rating for the aircraft you currently fly (If holding a Frozen ATPL, you are required to upload:
- CPL
ATPL Theory Exams successfully completed)
You can join their AMEL Scholarship for UAE nationals at the Emirates Engineering Training College in Dubai and become a skilled aircraft technician for the world's largest planes.
Approved by UAE GCAA, the AMEL programme is fully sponsored and has an approximate duration of five years, consisting of two phases:
Phase 1
Initial Training - 3 years
Candidates will go through intensive theoretical and practical training. Upon successful completion, candidates will receive a GCAA certificate from the Emirates Engineering Training College, a Higher Diploma from Emirates Aviation University, attested by Ministry of Higher Education and a Level 5 Advanced Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering issued by NQC - MOHESR.
What you will receive during this period?
- Monthly salary of Dh8,665
Concessional Tickets for you and your familyMedical coverage
Emirates Platinum discount
Phase 2
Practical Maintenance Experience (PME) - 2 years
In this phase, candidates gain practical maintenance experience working on live aircraft. Upon completing this phase, they will qualify to apply to GCAA for the Basic Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Licence (AMEL) and will become a full-fledged Aircraft Technician.
During this period, the monthly salary progresses to:
- 1st year Dh21,659
2nd year Dh22,659Upon successful completion, Dh23,697
Eligibility:
- Age range of 18 to 24.
Completed Grade 12 with a minimum score of 80%.Completed the National Service before joining the program. *You can start the selection process after completing high school.
Be medically fit.Hold a valid UAE passport and Khulasat Al Qaid.
English Fluency *You are expected to provide (post-assessment) TOEFL PBT score of 510/IBT 6.5, or an IELTS score of 6.
Selection Process:
If you meet the requirements, you will undergo the following selection process:
1. Math and Physics Tests
2. Panel Interview
3. Medical examination
Documents required to apply:
1. CV
2. Highest Education Certificate
3. Passport
4. Emirates ID
5. Khulasat Al Qaid
6. National Service completion letter (If applicable)
You can find details on more vacancies across job categories on the Emirates website.ALSO READ
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