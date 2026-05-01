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Breaking Barriers: Bajaur's First Woman Cracks CSS In First Attempt

Breaking Barriers: Bajaur's First Woman Cracks CSS In First Attempt


2026-05-01 03:03:16
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Muneeba Hussain, a talented young woman from Wara Mamond in Bajaur, has achieved remarkable success in the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2025 examination on her very first attempt, securing a place in the Pakistan Administrative Service.

She has become the first woman from her area to join this prestigious civil service, an achievement being celebrated as a historic and proud moment for the entire tribal region.

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Muneeba Hussain completed her Bachelor's degree in English Linguistics from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Peshawar. Her success is a clear reflection of her hard work, discipline, strong determination, and commitment to education.

Her accomplishment has become a beacon of hope, courage, and inspiration not only for Bajaur but also for young women across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the newly merged tribal districts.

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Tribal News Network

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