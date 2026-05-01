Breaking Barriers: Bajaur's First Woman Cracks CSS In First Attempt
She has become the first woman from her area to join this prestigious civil service, an achievement being celebrated as a historic and proud moment for the entire tribal region.
Also Read: New passport system unveiled: quicker processing and cashless operations on the way
Muneeba Hussain completed her Bachelor's degree in English Linguistics from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Peshawar. Her success is a clear reflection of her hard work, discipline, strong determination, and commitment to education.
Her accomplishment has become a beacon of hope, courage, and inspiration not only for Bajaur but also for young women across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the newly merged tribal districts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment