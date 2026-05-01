Thani Humanitarian Signs Cooperation Agreement With Workers Support And Insurance Fund

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services signed a cooperation agreement with the Workers Support and Insurance Fund to implement the“Sanad” project.

This step reflects both parties' commitment to strengthening the social welfare system and supporting initiatives that contribute to consolidating the values ​​of solidarity and compassion, and translating the concept of a sustainable institutional partnership into reality.

The signing coincided with International Workers' Day, on which society renews its appreciation for the role of workers and their contribution to the nation's development.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Ayed bin Dabsan Al-Qahtani, CEO of the Foundation, and Kholoud Saif Abdullah Al-Kubaisi, Executive Director of the Workers Support and Insurance Fund, in the presence of representatives from both organisations and relevant partners.

This agreement aims to unify efforts and integrate roles to implement the“Sanad” project, a community initiative focused on supporting workers in Qatar. Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani emphasised that signing the agreement represents a significant step forward for the project, stating,“The 'Sanad' project serves as a practical model for institutional humanitarian work based on partnership. It focuses on meeting basic needs in a regular and organised manner, ensuring the sustainability of its impact and expanding its reach.

“Through this project, we are working to transform the concept of support into a continuous process managed according to a clear methodology, delivered in a way that preserves human dignity and strengthens the value of solidarity within society.”

For her part, Khulood Saif Abdullah Al Kubaisi explained that the agreement aligns with the Fund's commitment to supporting initiatives with a clear societal impact. She stated,“We are delighted to sign this agreement, which reflects the spirit of integration between national entities and the humanitarian sector, and underscores the importance of collaboration in launching impactful, high-quality projects.”

The 'Sanad' project is based on organised implementation mechanisms that include coordination with partners in the public and private sectors, the activation of field teams, and logistical plans that contribute to the efficient delivery of support, while adhering to approved standards for procedural integrity and the quality of outputs, reflecting the image of institutionalised humanitarian work.