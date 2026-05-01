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WWE Rumor Roundup: Saudi Shock, Wrestlemania 44 Mystery & EVIL's Big Move


2026-05-01 02:02:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

WWE is buzzing with major backstage developments as Saudi Arabia plans return shows, WrestleMania 44 location remains a mystery, and former NJPW star Takaaki Watanabe (EVIL) is set for a big WWE run. Big reveals, bold deals, and fresh talent moves are shaping the future. 0:00 - WWE Rumor Roundup 1:40 - Company Hinting At A Major Reveal 3:10 - Cageside Seats, For Pro Wrestling Fans

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